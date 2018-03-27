–McHenry County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 3

March 29

Critter Crawl

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Rush Creek, 20501 McGuire Road, Harvard

Free

In this McHenry County Conservation District program, kids (ages 5-13) can search for insects and other critters under leaf litter, logs and dirt. Magnifying glasses and bug boxes will be provided. Kids should wear old clothes and sturdy shoes — and be prepared to get dirty! For more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

March 30

Family Movie

10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 Paddock St., Crystal Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the 2017 computer-animated fantasy/adventure film, “Coco” (rated PG). No registration is required. For more information, call 815-459-1687 or visit www.crystallakelibrary.org.

Parents’ Night Out

6-9 p.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$18 (residents), $27 (non-residents)

In this Cary Park District program, kids (ages 5-12) can enjoy an evening of planned activities and a pizza dinner while parents go out on a date night, go shopping or meet up with friends. Kids can wear comfortable clothes or pajamas. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

March 31

Easter Egg Hunt

10-11 a.m.

Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley

Free

Kids can hunt for Easter Eggs in the park in this Huntley Park District special event. Egg hunt times are 10 a.m. (children under age 2 and those with special needs); 10:15 a.m. (ages 2-3); 10:30 a.m. (ages 4-5); and 10:45 a.m. (ages 6-8). For more information, call 847-669-3180 or visit www.huntleyparks.org.

Self-Defense for Women

1 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this adult class, women can learn physical self-defense techniques — as well as ways to stay mentally prepared in different surroundings — from members of the Northshore Academy for Martial Arts. For more information, call 815-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Bella Cain

8 p.m.

Raymond’s Bowl & Entertainment Center, 3660 Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

$5

See acclaimed Top 40 country cover band Bella Cain perform an unplugged set on the lanes at Raymond’s Bowl. For more information, call 815-385-1475 or visit www.raymondsbowl.com.

Moon Money, Soapbox Standoff

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See ‘90s rock/pop/alternative/grunge cover band Moon Money and eclectic garage rockers Soapbox Standoff perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www.sideouts.com.

April 1

April Fools!

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Take an early spring hike along the 1.5-mile Bur Edge Trail to discover whether spring has really sprung or if Mother Nature is still in winter mode. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

April 2

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of “The Shape of Water” (rated R), winner of four Oscars during the recent Academy Awards, including Best Picture of 2017. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

April 3

Spring Cookie Decorating

10:15-11 a.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Eastgate Branch, 115 Eastgate Drive, Algonquin

Free

Kids (ages 2 and up with a parent or caregiver) can enjoy a couple of spring stories and then decorate their own cookie. For more information, call 847-658-4343 or visit www.aapld.org.

SLC Senior Coffee

1 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

Seniors can drop in to enjoy coffee and socialize with friends at the Stage Left Cafe, located next to the Woodstock Opera House. The ongoing program is held every Tuesday, and includes a different activity, speaker, food or game each week. For more information, call 815-337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 3–