–McHenry County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 8

May 3

Dirty Deeds: Worm Composting

7-9 p.m.

Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake

Free (residents), $5 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District Just for Adults (ages 14 and up) program, participants will learn how to compost year-round at home using worms. The practice is designed to reduce waste and create potting or garden soil “dirt cheap” and with no smell. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

May 4

Family Marshmallow Challenge

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Creative problem-solvers, competitive folks and families who simply enjoy having fun together are invited to participate in the Family Marshmallow Challenge. In 18 minutes, each family must build the tallest free-standing structure out of limited materials. The family with the tallest structure will win a prize. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

Parents’ Night Out

6-9 p.m.

REC Center, 12015 Mill St., Huntley

$12 (residents), $17 (non-residents)

In this Huntley Park District event, parents can enjoy a night out after dropping the kids (ages 6-12) off at the REC Center for an evening of games, movies, music and treats. A pizza-and-drink meal is included. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-669-3180 or visit www.huntleyparks.org.

May 4-5

‘Sylvia’

8 p.m. (each day)

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$35.50, $6 (ages 18 and under)

See opening-weekend performances of “Sylvia,” an “occasionally salty” romantic comedy about an empty-nester married couple in New York City and a newly found stray dog. Note: This show includes mature language and some suggestive content. Performances are also scheduled for May 11 and 13, and May 18-20. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

May 5

Paint & Sip: Family Style

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

In this family art program, parents and kids (ages 6-11) can work together to create matching paintings to display at home. All materials and instruction will be provided. Advance registration is required. Each adult may register for one or two children. Online registration is not available for this program. To sign up, call 815-344-0077. For more information, visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

Rise

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See versatile cover band Rise perform songs representing several genres — classic rock, hard rock, pop, ’90s alternative, metal and country — at this popular eatery and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

May 6

Springtime Slitherers

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Learn about local snakes and their springtime activities, and then take a short hike to search for the slithering creatures. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

May 7

Teen Decompression Sessions: DIY Stress Balls

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Teens can relieve stress from the pressure of taking AP tests and finals in this first installment of four upcoming Teen Decompression Sessions. Pizza will be served. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

May 8

‘The Creation of the Sound of Music’

1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$10 (matinee), $15 (evening)

Learn the back story behind the Broadway musical, “The Sound of Music,” which gave birth to the legendary movie of the same name. Presented by Musical Theater Charities, the show features a multi-media production by Rodgers & Hammerstein historian Charles Troy that combines scans of rare photos, original graphics, edited audio tracks and video clips, and more. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 8–