–McHenry County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 17

May 10

Your Turn: Game Night for Adults

6-8 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Adults (ages 18 and up) can get together to play a variety of board, card and dice games in this session of an ongoing program held on the second Thursday of each month. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

May 11

The Bella Button Band

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See high-energy country/rock cover band The Bella Button Band, featuring powerful lead singer Isabella Reyes, perform in concert at this popular area eatery and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

May 12

Tattooing’s Vibrant History

2-3 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this adult program, Dr. Anna Felicity Friedman will examine the rich cultural importance of the ancient art form of tattooing. Friedman’s lecture steps outside the stigma surrounding tattoos and into a history dating back 40,000 years. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Red Rose Ragtime Band

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$19

Enjoy this concert with the Red Rose Ragtime Band, formed in 1981 by percussionist Mike Schwimmer and pianist/arranger Joan Reynolds. The band specializes in ragtime, blues and jazz, as well as pop selections from the 1920s and ‘30s. Violinist Will Ejzak-Reynolds will join Joan Reynolds for some piano/violin duets during the program. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

Rita Rudner

8-10 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$45 (Zone A), $40 (Zone B), $35 (Zone C)

See long-running stand-up comedian Rita Rudner, named Las Vegas “Comedian of the Year” nine years in a row and the star of the recent Showtime special, “Rita Rudner and 3 Potential Ex-Husbands.” To purchase tickets, and for more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

May 13

The Secret Language of Flowers

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Join a naturalist on a hike to learn about the language of flowers, including how flowers have been used to convey messages through the years and how flowers “speak” to pollinators as well. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

May 14

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (rated R), a drama starring Academy Award for Best Actress winner Frances McDormand. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-244-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

May 15

Financial Lunch & Learn

Noon to 1 p.m.

McHenry Recreation Center, 3636 Municipal Drive, McHenry

$10

In this session of an ongoing program for older adults (ages 60 and up), attendees can learn about annuities, including when and why they would be a helpful financial tool, as well as what pitfalls to consider. The fee includes the cost of lunch. To register, and for more information, call 815-363-2160 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

Songs of Spring

6:30-8 p.m.

Winding Creek, 8415 Johnson Road, Hebron

Free (residents), $5 (non-residents)

Adults and families can participate in this McHenry County Conservation District program to experience the sights and sounds of spring with games, activities and a short hike. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

May 17

Trivia Night for Teens & Adults

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Teens (ages 13 and up) and adults can form teams or participate as individuals to test their pop culture, movie and literary skills. Prizes will be awarded to the first-place team. Snacks will be provided. Space is limited. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-0300 or visit www.frgml.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 17–