–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 28

November 23

Teen Crafternoon

2-4 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

In this drop-in arts and craft program, teens (grades 6-12) can create original designs on plastic sheets, shrink them down, and then turn them into magnets, jewelry or other fun keepsakes. Materials will be provided (or bring your own). Arrive as early as possible to complete a project; clean-up will begin at 3:45 p.m.. For more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Classic Action Flick Fridays

6-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the classic 1984 science fiction comedy, “Ghostbusters” (rated PG-13), starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Popcorn and beverages will be available. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

November 23-25

‘A Christmas Carol’

8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24; 4 p.m. Nov. 25

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$18-$25 (adults), $16-$23 (students and seniors)

Enjoy opening-weekend performances of the timeless Dickens holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” presented by Woodstock Musical Theatre Company. The show also runs Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

November 24

My Metal Heart

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See hard rock/arena rock/heavy metal band My Metal Heart perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

November 25

Tapestry Unraveled: A Tribute to Carole King

3 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$34 (Zone A), $30 (Zone B), $25 (Zone C)

Enjoy this tribute show honoring the legacy of award-winning singer-songwriter Carole King, featuring noted cabaret-style singer/theatrical performer Tina Naponelli, a Crystal Lake native. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

November 26

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the hit romantic comedy, “Crazy Rich Asians” (rated PG-13). Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

November 27

Better Balance and Strengthening Class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

Under the guidance of certified instructor Deb Mott, this Fox Lake Parks and Recreation Department walk-in class focuses on building muscle tone, strength, endurance and flexibility. Bring your own desired weights. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call 224-225-1404 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Painting Time for Preschoolers

5:30 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Preschoolers can learn to paint in this session of an ongoing program. Each session will feature different painting tools. Dress for a mess. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

November 28

Wee Wanderer Wednesdays

10 a.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Kids (ages 2-6 with an adult) can enjoy a program designed especially for “little naturalists.” Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 9:30 a.m.. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

‘It’s Elementary’ Science and Book Club

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Kids (grades K-4) who think science is cool can get together to explore, experiment and engage in fun science experiments in this program, sponsored by Rotary Club of Cary-Grove. For more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 28–