–McHenry County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 24

October 18

Book Group at Grandma’s Deli

6-8 p.m.

Grandma’s Deli & Wine Bar, 28924 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Adults can join this River East Public Library book group. Read a selected title and then come together to discuss the book at Grandma’s Deli, located in the Lakemoor Crossings Shopping Center. Food and drinks will be available. For more information, call the library at 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

Music 101

6:30-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Adults can join presenter Ms. Olivia for this beginner’s course in reading music. Participants will use handouts and practice worksheets to cover topics ranging from note names to tempo markings to clef identification. To register, and for more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

October 19

Hi Infidelity

8 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See popular 1980s rock/pop cover band Hi Infidelity perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

October 20

Halloween Fun Night

4-6 p.m.

Rec Center Gym, 12015 Mill St., Huntley

Free

Bring the family to enjoy an evening of Halloween-themed games, treats, dancing (with a DJ), hayrides and a costume contest. Prizes will be awarded by age groups. There will be a minimal fee for games and activities. For more information, call 847-669-3180 or visit www.huntleyparks.org.

Poison’D Crue

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See long-running hair metal/glam rock cover band Poison’D Crue perform in concert at this popular area bar and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

October 21

Autumn Hues

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Attend this nature program to take in the colors of the fall season and learn a little about the science behind the changes. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

October 22

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 drama/romance film, “The Leisure Seekers” (rated R), starring Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

October 23

The Creation of ‘My Fair Lady’

1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$10 (matinee), $15 (evening)

Enjoy this multimedia presentation, by Charles Troy, examining the creation of the classic musical, “My Fair Lady.” Troy’s show combines scans of rare photos, original graphics, edited audio tracks and video clips, live performers and a scripted narrative. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

Illinois Bobcat Studies

7-8:30 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free (residents), $5 (nonresidents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District Just for Adults (ages 14 and up) event, Dr. Christopher Jacques, an associate professor of Wildlife Ecology at Western Illinois University, will present results from ongoing bobcat research. In 2015, Jacques and his graduate students initiated a research project using remote camera trap data to study bobcats in western and central Illinois, and the group expanded its research in 2017 to estimate the animals’ home range. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

October 24

Core Challenge: Senior Fitness Program

11 a.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

Seniors can participate in an overall body workout with emphasis on the core. These exercises can be done seated, standing with support or free standing, and are designed to improve overall balance, strength, flexibility and mobility. The class meets every Wednesday. For more information, call 847-587-2151 or visit www.foxlake.org.

