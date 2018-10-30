–McHenry County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 7

November 2

Classic Action Flick Friday

6-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the iconic science fiction adventure film, “Jurassic Park” (rated PG-13) in the library’s Large Meeting Room. Popcorn and beverages will be available. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

November 2-4

‘Little Women: The Musical’

8 p.m. Nov. 2; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 3; 2 p.m. Nov. 4

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$18-$25 (adults), $16-$23 (students and seniors)

Enjoy opening-weekend performances of “Little Women: The Musical,” a stage adaptation of the timeless classic, presented by TownSquare Players. The show also runs Nov. 9-11 and Nov. 16-18. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

November 3

Deacon Blues

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$40 (Zone A), $30 (Zone B), $25 (Zone C)

Enjoy a performance by award-winning Steely Dan tribute band Deacon Blues, featuring an all-star lineup of 11 musicians. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

Friction

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See classic rock cover band Friction perform a mix of deep tracks and crowd favorites at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

November 4

Waterfowl Watch

9 a.m. to noon

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Hike as long as you like to see what types of waterfowl are visiting the Crabtree Nature Center’s wetlands. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Harvest Gathering of 1858

Noon to 4 p.m.

Powers-Walker House (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free

Step back in time to the 1850s at harvest time in this McHenry County Conservation District Living History Event. Try your hand at corn shelling, grinding corn into flour or making a corn husk or yarn doll, and witness the baking of bread in a wood-burning cookstove and the grinding of herbs for winter use. No registration is required. For more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

November 5

Fox Valley Rocketeers

7:30-9 p.m.

Woodstock North High School (Room D187), 3000 Raffel Road, Woodstock

Free

The Fox Valley Rocketeers, a local club of model rocketry enthusiasts, is hosting its November club meeting. In addition, the club will hold its November Launch from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 11 in a field at the Hughes Seed Farm, located west of Woodstock off Dimmel Road. For more information, call Mark Bundick at 815-337-9068 or visit www.foxvalleyrocketeers.org.

Upcycle

7-9 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

This group gets together to work on various upcycle projects, based on members’ ideas and whatever materials are available. Most projects are started at the library and finished at home. Register in advance. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

November 6

Anime Night

Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary

Free

Teens (grades 6-12) can get together to watch anime on a big screen — and enjoy snacks, anime coloring pages and drawing supplies to create their own characters while watching. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-4210 or visit www.caryarealibrary.org.

November 7

Computer 101 with Bob Psenka

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

In this special program, Bob Psenka — owner and operator of Build-A-Comp, in Fox River Grove — will present an easy-to-understand overview of today’s personal computer technology. Topics will include computer set-up, usage and maintenance; malware and virus protection; internet browser and email scams; and computer equipment disposal. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 7–