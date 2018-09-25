–McHenry County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

September 28

Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See acclaimed dueling pianos act Felix and Fingers perform live on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

Jimmy Fortune

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$37

Enjoy a performance by singer-songwriter Jimmy Fortune, a longtime member of The Statler Brothers and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Gospel Music Hall of Fame. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

September 28-30

‘Bomber’s Moon’

8 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29; 3 p.m. Sept. 30

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$35.50, $24.85 (RaueNOW members), $6 (students age 18 and under)

See opening-weekend performances of “Bomber’s Moon,” a romantic, two-character dramatic play set in 1940 during the London Blitz of World War II. This show is rated PG-13. Seating is general admission. The show also runs Oct. 5-7, Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 19-21. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

September 29

One of the Boyzz

2:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See One of the Boyzz, featuring lead singer Dirty Dan Buck of legendary 1970s Chicago rock band The Boyzz, perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

September 30

Fall Harvest: Cast Iron Cooking

Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

$8 (residents), $10 (non-residents)

Learn to cook some tasty Dutch oven autumn recipes while learning about cast iron use and care in this McHenry County Conservation District event, instructed by the “Dutch Oven Lady,” Lesley Tennessen. Participants (ages 14 and up) will prepare an early supper with a main dish, bread and dessert to enjoy together. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Bees, Wasps & Hornets

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Attend this nature program to learn about bees, wasps and hornets. The presentation includes life histories, local varieties and useful tips on how to co-exist with the plentiful and sometimes pesky insects. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

October 2

Better Balance and Strengthening Class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

This class, led by certified instructor Deb Motts, focuses on building muscle tone, strength endurance and flexibility. Bring your own desired weights. The class is held every Tuesday, and there is no need to pre-register. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Tidy Up: A KonMari Workshop

7 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

In this special program, certified KonMari tidying consultant Kristyn Ivey will discuss KonMari, the innovative Japanese de-cluttering method made popular by author Marie Kondo’s bestseller, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” Ivey’s interactive workshop includes demos, home organization tips and giveaways. Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

October 3

Local Voices: Propaganda Use in World War II

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Local historian Kari Adams will share the knowledge she has gained during more than 40 years of research with a presentation covering the use of war-related propaganda in the media and entertainment industry during World War II. The program is intended for adults (ages 18 and up). Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

