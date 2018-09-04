–McHenry County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12

September 6

Toddler Time

3 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Parents can bring their toddlers to enjoy a program featuring large motor movement and some fine motor, as well as songs and other activities — whatever the kids decide! To register, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.



September 7

Mayor’s Fish Fry

4:30-8 p.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$10, $8 (ages 8 and under)

This community fish fry includes all-you-can-eat fish, two sides and a non-alcoholic drink. Beer will be available for purchase. Pre-register at the Village of Fox Lake, 66 Thillen Drive. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.



First Fridays Concerts

7-8:30 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center Patio (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts

Road, Ringwood

Free

Bring a picnic dinner (no glass containers), sit back on the patio and enjoy a performance by the Hurricane Saxophone Quartet, a four-woman ensemble covering music from Bach to The Beatles and beyond, in the

final edition of the McHenry County Conservation District’s 2018 First Fridays Concerts series. For more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.



Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See Caribbean-style rock group Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band perform on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

September 8

Paws on the Path

3 p.m.

The Nature Center, 330 N. Main St., Crystal Lake

$15 (residents), $20 (non-residents)

This Crystal Lake Park District dog-and-owner class features guest speaker Richard Hopkins of Best in Home Dog Service. Hopkins will talk about his business and provide some pointers about dog training. Following the lecture, participants can go for a group socializing walk with their dogs. To register, and for more information, call 815-459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

Dream Police and Night Train

8:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See tribute bands Dream Police (Cheap Trick) and Night Train (Guns N’ Roses) perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

September 9

Color the Preserves

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Celebrate creativity and color while trying different media and techniques to create art. Attendees can sculpt, draw, weave and/or take a mini-class to hone their skills. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

September 10

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the romantic comedy film, “Book Club” (rated PG-13), starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

September 11

Pajamarama

6:30 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Kids (ages 2-6) can come to the library dressed in pajamas and slippers — if they like — to enjoy stories, songs and a craft with Miss Michelle. To register, and for more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

September 12

Altan

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$30

Enjoy a performance by award-winning, traditional Irish folk music band Altan on this stop of the group’s latest international tour. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.



Happy Illinois Bicentennial B-Day Bash

7-8 p.m.

Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary

Free

Adults and teens are invited to attend this celebration of our state’s 200th birthday. Presenter Terry Lynch will discuss Illinois’ early years, historical happenings, famous Illinoisans and more. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-4210 or visit www.carylibrary.org.

