–McHenry County Calendar of Events September 19 – September 26

September 20

McHenry County’s Tales of Interred

7-8:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Adults can join presenter Laurel Mellien of Headstones and History to learn about local cemeteries and headstones. Mellien’s program includes “spine-tingling” true stories revealed from the pages of local history books and the microfilm of area newspapers. Registration is not required. For more information, call 847-587-2448 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

September 21-23

Oartoberfest

8:30 p.m. Sept. 21; 1 p.m. Sept. 22; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

Enjoy a weekend of German beer and fare, highlighted by live performances from ARRA (Sept. 21), Kashmir, TNT Chicago and Friction (Sept. 22), and Modern Day Romeos (Sept. 23). For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

September 22

The Fat Babies

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$19

Enjoy a performance by The Fat Babies, an eight-piece jazz band interpreting classic styles of the 1920s and ‘30s. The band will play selections from its debut album, “Chicago Hot,” as well as “18th & Racine” and the latest offering, “Solid Gassuh.” To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

Hello Weekend

9:30 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See high-energy dance/pop/rock band Hello Weekend perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

September 23

Landscape Design Workshop with Native Plants

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Learn simple design principles and plant recommendations for home gardens in this University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener and Naturalist-mentored workshop. For details and registration, visit www.go.illinois.edu/CatHctdesign. For general information, call 847-381-6592.

September 24

Basic Budgeting: Tools and Techniques

6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

In this finance budgeting workshop, attendees will learn how to calculate assets and liabilities, and determine income and expenses. The program is presented by Ed Beckstrom, Ed.D., National Certified Financial Professional for the not-for-profit Consumer Counseling Service (CCCS) of Northern Illinois. Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

Hike When the Moon is Full

6:30-8 p.m.

The Hollows (Lake Atwood Shelter), 2804 Route 14, Cary

Free (residents), $2 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District event, adults and families can enjoy a hike under a full moon. Along the way, participants will listen to stories and learn why the moon has always been a source of mystery, myth and folklore in various cultures throughout the world. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

September 25

Teen Featured Artist

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Teens (grades 6-12) can sign up at the Information Desk to display artwork or photography in the library’s Teen Featured Artist space. Submissions must be original work by the participating artist, and will be displayed for a month. Photos of the artwork also will appear on the library’s website. A signed waiver/release form is required to display work. For more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

September 26

Seed Explosion

10 a.m.

Oakwoods Lodge, Route 176 and Second St., Crystal Lake

$5 (residents), $7 (non-residents)

In this Crystal Lake Park District program, kids (ages 2-4) can watch natural water beads grow in a sensory table, and then blow like the wind to move different plant seeds. Weather-permitting, the class will take a short hike to see the seed explosion outdoors. To register, and for more information, call 815-459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

