McHenry County deputy ‘was loved and respected’

McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner was shot, and later died from a head wound in a March 7 incident that occurred while he and federal agents attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect at a Rockford motel.

The suspect, Floyd Brown, 39, was apprehended, following a car chase near Lincoln, Ill. and was returned to Winnebago County. He will face a first-degree murder charge, and other pending charges, which may include additional federal indictments.

Keltner, who leaves behind a wife and two children, was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and has been with the County Sheriff’s Department for 13 years. Officers surrounded the Rockford Extended Stay Motel in the early morning hours to serve Brown with outstanding warrants from several downstate counties and parole violation. Brown allegedly jumped from a window, encountered Keltner in a parking lot and shot him. He then fled the area in a Grand Marquis.

Keltner was taken to Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford where he died at approximately 3:30 p.m. from the head injury. Brown led authorities on a car chase, after being spotted in McLean County that ended near the Lincoln-Lawndale exit of I-55, by crashing his car in a culvert. A six-hour standoff where Brown exited the vehicle, then barricaded himself pointing a rifle, concluded at 5 p.m. with the suspect being taken into custody.

Later that evening, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree murder charge against Brown, and a warrant ordering him to be held without bond. Prosecutors from the federal district are working on an upgraded charge of murder from the attempted murder charge already entered.

In a statement, McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim, said, “It is with great sadness, I announce today the passing away of Deputy Sheriff Jacob Keltner, who was shot this morning in the line of duty and subsequently died in the hospital. ​Other police agencies, federal, state and local, are at work on this investigation and authoritative information will come from them at the appropriate time, so I will not dwell on the circumstances that gave rise to his untimely death.

​“For those of us in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, this is bitter news. Deputy Keltner was an integral part of our office, someone who had risen quickly to greater responsibilities after he was first sworn in 2006. He was loved and respected by all his colleagues, and he will be sorely missed.”

The Information Officer of the Day, for the County Sheriff’s Department, when contacted March 8 indicated no further comments would be forthcoming, beyond a post on the department’s social media site.

The post continued with Prim stating, “I would like to take this opportunity to note the overwhelming support … received from law enforcement at federal, state and local levels.

“Other Sheriff’s Offices, such as Winnebago County and DuPage County, have stood by us as the tragic events of this morning unfolded, and throughout this afternoon, and I am sure they will continue to do so … . ​​I have every confidence that the people of McHenry County will come together as a community to mourn this fine young man and support his family and colleagues through this difficult time.”

Keltner’s death marks the most recent killing in the line of duty incurred by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, the most recent being three years ago. Because Keltner was acting in a capacity with the U.S. Marshals, his murder can also be prosecuted at the federal level.

