McHenry County GOP seeks coroner candidates

With the retirement March 23 of former coroner Dr. Anne Majewski, the McHenry County Republican Party is now formally seeking an individual to complete her unexpired term, which ends Dec. 1, 2020.

Majewski notified McHenry County Administrator Peter Austin, County Board Chairman Jack Franks, and all the county board members in a letter dated Feb. 21. The party selection will be forwarded to Franks, with final approval by the full board members.

According to a release issued May 7, prospective candidates should submit a resume and cover letter by 7 p.m. May 29. All applications will be considered and in-person interviews will be offered to the most qualified. Candidates must be Republican, at least 18 years old and registered to vote in McHenry County. The position does not require a medical degree.

“The process is that the appointee must be a Republican, and the county board chairman actually makes the recommendation, with the advice and consent of the county board,” said the party’s chairperson, Diane Evertsen. “We’re not aware of particular people being interested, as we haven’t had anyone step up to the plate yet … but we know there will be candidates who wait until the last minute. The party is involved whenever an appointment has to be made that is Republican.”

Majewski retired from her post of seven years to concentrate on her health issues.

“She just reached a point in her battle, when she had to focus on herself, and that’s more important,” said Evertsen. “She is someone that was dedicated to the job, such an amenable person, knowledgeable … we only wish her the very best.”

Evertsen served on the county board as the District 6 representative until 2016, when she was selected to chair the county’s GOP.

“With the coroner, and several other vacancies, the county board chairman can make the appointment, but it must be approved or disapproved by a full county board vote,” she said.

When contacted in early March, Majewski concurred that board chairman Franks will name her replacement and the matter is out of her control. She also would not comment further, beyond her notification letter. It stated, “With a heavy heart, I am submitting my intent to retire from my position as Coroner in order to address ongoing health complications related to my cancer treatment … It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of McHenry County.

“I have been blessed to have witnessed the resilience and hopefulness of families who have lost loved ones, to have worked with dedicated professionals both here at the Government Center and across McHenry County, and…meet so many McHenry County citizens,” she said.

“I shall assist with the changeover, once my successor is chosen, to insure a smooth and seamless transition of leadership.”

When contacted, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said, “She’s been great, and a wonderful partner in our fight against the opioid epidemic in our county. She’s been an exceptional coroner, and will certainly be missed.”

In mid-April, county sheriff Bill Prim took over the coroner position in a chain of command succession on an interim basis until a permanent successor was named. However, recent press releases involving the office have cited the department’s chief administration officer, David Devane, as Interim Coroner. Devane was unavailable for comment.

Submissions, questions or inquiries may be directed to Chairman Evertsen at 815-943-3298 or dfevertsen@yahoo.com.