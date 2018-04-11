–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

Conservation Dist. to host Earth Day Celebration 2018

The McHenry County Conservation District will host Earth Day Celebration 2018 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 at Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake. The event — held both indoors and outdoors (rain or shine) — includes two family-friendly/interactive performances featuring musical guest Joe Reilly (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.), guided nature hikes (12:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.), Open Mic (12:30 p.m.), games and crafts, environmental exhibitors, puppet shows, food and beverage vendors on-site (including the Toasty Cheese and AJz Kettlecorn Co. food trucks from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.), and an opportunity to lend a hand with the ongoing Stewardship Project to help restore a habitat. In addition, attendees can bring a variety of household items for recycling, including athletic shoes, batteries, fluorescent tubes, polystyrene foam and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Johnsburg

ReUse It Sports Equipment program winding down

The Johnsburg Community ReUse It Sports Equipment Program will continue to accept gently used sports equipment through April 13 at First Midwest Bank, 3805 N. Johnsburg Road. Suggested items include equipment and gently used footwear for baseball, softball, soccer, football and tennis. Home exercise equipment will not be accepted. Donated items will be available (to take and re-use) from noon to 3 p.m. April 14 at Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 W. Church St. For more information, call 815-338-6023 or visit www.johnsburg.org.

Huntley

Huntley Outlet Center to meet with wrecking ball

The village announced that it recently issued a demolition permit for the former Huntley Outlet Center, located at Route 47 and Interstate 90. Per a court order, the demolition must commence by April 16 and be completed by June 15. The order is the culmination of court action initiated by the village, on Feb. 14, to address fire and life safety code violations at the property. On Feb. 28, the court issued a preliminary injunction order for the property to come into compliance with fire and life safety codes. The court subsequently determined that continued non-compliance at the property is creating a danger to the public. Considering the finding by the court, the village and the property owners entered into a settlement agreement, approved by the Huntley Village Board, on March 8, to demolish the buildings. For more information, call 847-515-5200 or visit www.huntley.il.us.

Ringwood

Ringwood teacher Faber nets Golden Apple Award

Johnsburg School District 12 reported that Jeri Faber, a second-grade teacher at Ringwood School Primary Center, recently received the prestigious Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. The annual award recognizes and honors outstanding teachers for their role in building a stronger, better-educated society. The 2018 award recipients were selected from a record-setting number of nominations (more than 650), representing pre-K through eighth-grade teachers throughout the greater Chicago area. District 12 stated that Faber was acknowledged, “for fostering a collaborative, exciting supportive learning environment in which she helps her students hone their skills and self-confidence.” As a Golden Apple Award recipient, Faber will receive a tuition-free, spring quarter sabbatical to study at Northwestern University. Each recipient also receives a $5,000 cash award and becomes a member of the Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators. For more information, call 815-385-6916 or visit www.johnsburg12.org.

Cary

Village earns Tree City USA nod for 10th year in row

The village announced that Cary was named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 10th consecutive year in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The village achieved the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree department or board, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least 42 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member, non-profit conservation and education organization with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. National Arbor Day will be celebrated on April 27. For more information, call 847-639-0003 or visit www.caryillinois.com.

Woodstock

Library to host special program on mental health aid

The Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., will host Mental Health First Aid Training, a special program for adults, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 21. The program is part of an effort by the National Council on Community Behavioral Healthcare, in conjunction with the McHenry County Mental Health Board, to arm the public with the necessary skills to help individuals who are developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. During the eight-hour course, a certified Advocate Good Shepherd instructor will discuss anxiety, depression, impulse control, and misuse of alcohol and other drugs. Attendees will learn about risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help, as well as strategies for recovery and resiliency. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-0542 or visit www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

Island Lake

Village to host Dinner Dance Fireworks Fundraiser

The village announced that the 2018 Dinner Dance Fireworks Fundraiser will be held from 6-11 p.m. April 21 at Westridge Banquet Hall, 638 E. State Road. The event — featuring a 1950’s “Grease” theme — includes a buffet dinner with carving station, chocolate fountain and full cash bar, as well as dancing, a ballroom dance demonstration, a live auction and 50/50 raffles. Admission is $35 per person at the door. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Tina Loos at 847-416-7867 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

–McHenry County News Briefs–