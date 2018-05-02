–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

Conservation Dist. to unveil new exhibit, hiking app

The McHenry County Conservation District will host a special event to both introduce its new electronic hiking app and celebrate the opening of its new, permanent exhibit, “The Changing Views of Prairieview,” from 1:30-3:30 p.m. May 6 at Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake. The new hiking app (available on iTunes or Google Play) guides visitors through the restored prairies and savannas of the Silver Creek Conservation Area. The new exhibit features seasonal photographs of select vistas from the trail. During the opening-day program, presenters will unveil additional pictures and share stories about the history of the site. Adults and families are welcome to attend. Admission is free. For more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org. Huntley

Belin named as next principal of Huntley High

The Huntley Community School District 158 Board of Education announced that it has approved the hiring of Marcus Belin as the next principal of Huntley High School, effective July 1. Belin currently serves as assistant principal of Dunlap High School, a high-achieving school located north of Peoria. During his time at Dunlap, Belin has managed a broad portfolio of administrative duties and has driven initiatives that have helped Dunlap maintain its place among the top schools in the state. Prior to his work at Dunlap, Belin served as a teacher, dean of students and assistant principal at Quest Charter Academy in Peoria. Originally from Chicago, Belin attended Bradley University and earned bachleor’s and master’s degrees in education. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in education at National Louis University. For more information, call 847-659-6158 or visit www.district158.org.

Cary

Village offers Spring Clean-Up program

The village announced that its Spring Clean-Up program will be offered on May 5 for residents north of Route 14 and May 12 for residents south of Route 14. The program is designed as an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted items during the spring cleaning season. Materials must be placed out by 7 a.m. the day of each scheduled pick-up. Loose materials should be placed in containers (plastic garbage bags, garbage cans or garbage carts — not recycling carts). Rugs and carpet should be rolled, taped/tied and cut into segments no longer than 5 feet in length and weighing no more than 50 pounds. All items should weigh 50 pounds or less. Mattresses (bagged only) and needles (if properly disposed of in puncture-proof receptacles) will also be accepted. Refrigerant-bearing household appliances, hazardous household chemicals, mercury-containing devices (thermostats, thermometers, etc.), electronic items (TVs, computers, etc.), yard waste (including sod, rocks or dirt, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, tires, water heaters, liquids and gases (propane tanks, fire extinguishers, etc.) and contractor construction debris will not be accepted. In addition, any loose refuse will be left behind. For more information, call 847-639-0003 or visit www.caryillinois.com.

Woodstock

Dist. 200 names winners of Young Authors Contest

The Woodstock Community School District 200 Literacy Committee has selected the winners of the 2018 Young Authors Contest. The winners from each school will represent Dist. 200 at the Young Authors Conference, to be held May 19 in Normal. The winners are: Maren Filetti, Olson Elementary School (grade 3) for “Mystery Mansion”; Emmet Loser, Westwood Elementary School (grade 1) for “What’s Bigger: Animals”; Blakeley Bennett, Verda Dierzen Early Learning Center (kindergarten) for “Bilingual Blakeley Turns 6”; Alexis Johnson, Mary Endres Elementary School (grade 2) for “For Lincoln’s Namesake”; Phoenyx Muehler, Dean Street Elementary School (grade 4) for “Just A Dream”; Emily Reinhard, Greenwood Elementary School (grade 2) for “Theodore Roosevelt: A Biography”; Noah Folden, Clay Academy (grade 2) for “Seasons”; Kaden Combs, Northwood Middle School (grade 6) for “Through the Eyes of the Enemy”; and Susan Hansen, Creekside Middle School (grade 6) for “Psych.” For more information, call 815-338-8200 or visit www.woodstockschools.org.

Crystal Lake

Flower sale to benefit Downtown Crystal Lake

The city announced that Downtown Crystal Lake’s Spring Flower Sale Fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12. Volunteers from Downtown Crystal Lake will be selling hanging baskets and planters with blooming plants from Countryside Flower Shop & Nursery. Plants will be on sale at the corner of Brink and Williams streets (near Heisler’s Bootery). Proceeds will benefit Downtown Crystal Lake, a non-profit organization founded by local community volunteers dedicated to preserving and enhancing the Historic Downtown District as the heart of Crystal Lake. The event also includes music throughout the day. For more information, call 815-479-0835 or visit www.downtowncl.org.

Fox Lake

Parks and Rec to host Mom & Me Craft Day

The village announced that the Fox Lake Parks and Recreation Department will host Mom & Me Craft Day from 10 a.m to noon May 12 at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. The event offers participants an opportunity to decorate and plant flowers in clay pots while spending time with their “favorite moms” in celebration of Mother’s Day. The fee is $12 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required, and the event is limited to 50 participating parents. The due date for registration is May 4. Payments are accepted at Village Hall, 66 Thillen Drive. For registration details, and more information, call 224-225-1405 or 847-587-2151 — or visit www.foxlake.org.

