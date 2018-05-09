–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

Dept. of Health offers paint recycling event

The McHenry County Department of Health announced that it is partnering with the Greenwood Township Highway Department and Marengo Township Highway Department to provide a pre-registered/no-charge residential paint collection event from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 16, 17 and 18 at Greenwood Township Highway Department, 5211 Miller Road, Wonder Lake; and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 16, 17 and 18 at Marengo Township Highway Department, 4010 N. Route 23, Marengo. Latex paint, latex/water-based stains, oil-based paint and oil-based stains from McHenry County residential sources will be accepted at no charge. All paint and stains must be in their original containers. Spray or aerosol paint products, varnish or water sealant products, solvents, chemicals and driveway sealer or roofing products will not be accepted. Unused paint and stains will be recycled into new paint, driveway seal coating or plastic. Emptied steel or plastic paint containers also will be recycled. All participants must be pre-registered, and must provide the number and size of the paint containers to be recycled. To pre-register, and for more information, call 815-334-4585 or visit www.mcdh.info.

School Dist. 155 appoints Sargeant to new post

The Community High School District 155 Board of Education recently approved Jay Sargeant as the new assistant superintendent of human resources, effective July 1. Sargeant began his educational career with Dist. 155 in 1990, and has held various positions at the district’s four high schools, including principal at Cary-Grove, vice principal at Crystal Lake Central and dean at Crystal Lake South. He returned to the classroom in 2017-18 to teach math at Prairie Ridge High School, and also served as a baseball and basketball coach. Sargeant replaces Tom Kim, who moves on to serve in the same role at Niles Township High School District 219. For more information, call 815-455-8500 or visit www.d155.org.

Huntley

Huntley High journalist wins scholarship award

Huntley Community School District 158 reported that Alexandra Landman, a senior at Huntley High School and editor of the school’s student news magazine, The Voice, has been named the winner in the Northern Illinois Newspaper Association Annual High School Journalist of the Year Scholarship competition. The competition, judged by professional journalists, comes with a $1,000 scholarship. After high school, Landman plans to major in communications management at the University of Dayton. During the past three years, Landman has served as a sportswriter, sports editor and editor-in-chief of The Voice. She previously received a statewide award from the Illinois Women’s Press Association and a first-place award for feature writing from the Illinois Journalism Education Association. In addition, Landman was named a Sweepstakes Winner in the category of sports writing from national journalism honor society Quill and Scroll. She also was recognized with honorable mention awards in editorial writing and feature writing in the recent national Quill and Scroll competition. For more information, call 847-659-6158 or visit www.district158.org.

Fox Lake

Nippersink Blvd. plan topic of public meeting

The village announced that it will host a Public Information Meeting regarding proposed amendments to Nippersink Boulevard (between Grand and East Oak avenues) from 5-7 p.m. May 15 at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd. The purpose of the meeting is to seek public input and comments on the proposed preliminary design plans. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. Exhibits will be on display for viewing, and representatives from the village and its consultant will be available for discussion and to answer questions. In addition, written comments may be completed at the meeting or sent to the village by mail until June 15. Inquiries may be directed to Director of Public Works Kealan Noonan at 847-587-8570. For more information, visit www.foxlake.org.

Fox River Grove

Village offers one-day Spring Clean-Up program

The village announced that it will conduct its Spring Clean-Up program on May 19. All items must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. to ensure pick-up. Accepted items include furniture weighing less than 50 pounds, lawn and garden items (no yard waste), plumbing fixtures, small auto parts (drained of oil and gasoline), bundled construction debris of not more than one cubic yard and weighing less than 50 pounds, and similar types of items typically stored in garages and basements. Automobile batteries, auto parts weighing more than 50 pounds, liquid or hazardous materials (paint, gasoline, motor oil, etc.), bricks, stones and concrete, roofing debris, tires, white goods (appliances, air conditioners, water heaters, etc.), and computers, computer parts or plasma TVs will not be accepted. For more information, call 847-639-3170 or visit www.foxrivergrove.org.

Island Lake

River/Dowell Roundabout Project set to begin

The village announced that the River Road at Dowell Road Roundabout Project is set to begin. The project will reconstruct and realign the existing stop-controlled intersection with a new roundabout to improve safety and operations. Roadway construction is anticipated to begin in mid-May. A closure of Dowell Road at River Road will be required from mid-June to early August with a detour provided. River Road will be open to traffic throughout construction. Construction updates will be available on the McHenry County Division of Transportation (MCDOT) website at www.mchenrycountydot.org. For more information, call 847-526-8764 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

–McHenry County News Briefs–