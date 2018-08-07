McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

College to host seminar on adoption process

The McHenry County College School of Continuing Education will host, “The Adoption Process from A to Z,” a seminar presented by area attorney Sally Wildman, from 1-2:50 p.m. Aug. 11 at MCC (Room A117), 8900 Highway 14, Crystal Lake. Wildman, a member of the Academy of Adoption & Assisted Reproduction Attorneys, has more than 15 years of experience in the field. The seminar includes information about the different types of adoption available — agency, private, related, foreign and foster parent — plus the many steps required, including home study, foster parent licensing and immigration. The program also includes information about the resources available to help choose adoption agencies, attorneys, adoption organizations and related professionals in the field. The fee is $15 (single) and $25 (couple). Registration closes Aug. 9. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-455-8588. For more information, contact Christine Barnes at 815-455-8717 or via email at cbarnes@mchenry.edu — or visit www.mchenry.edu.

Lakemoor

Lakemoor Fest promises wide range of activities

Lakemoor Fest 2018 will be held from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 10, noon to midnight Aug. 11 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at Morrison Park, 233 Rand Road. The event includes food and drink vendors representing a variety of local establishments, the Lakemoor Fest Raffle, Bean Bag Tournament, Kids Treasure Hunt and Fishing Derby, carnival rides, a fireworks show (9:30 p.m. Aug. 11) and live entertainment, including a DJ from Party Time (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11). Headlining bands include Modern Day Romeos (7:30 p.m. Aug. 10), Dixie Crush (7 p.m. Aug. 11) and The Mix (1 p.m. Aug. 12). Admission to Lakemoor Fest is free. Carnival ride wristbands will be available on-site for $1.50 per ticket or $30 for 30 tickets. Wristbands are also available at discounted prices if pre-ordered at Village Hall, 28581 Route 120. For more information, call 815-385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

Fox Lake

Village to host blood drive at Community Center

The village announced that it will host the Fox Lake Blood Drive from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Community Center, 23 South St. The event will be conducted by LifeSource. Each participating donor will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s custard as part of the Give A Pint, Get A Pint campaign. Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, contact LifeSource at 877-543-3768 or visit www.lifesource.org and use Group Code FL01. Walk-ins are welcome. IDs are required for all donors. All participants are encouraged to eat well and stay hydrated in preparation for blood donations. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Algonquin

City’s management efforts feted by international group

The village announced that it has been recognized for its performance management efforts with a Certificate of Achievement from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Algonquin is among 15 jurisdictions receiving the certificate, and this is the sixth consecutive year the village’s performance management efforts have been recognized by the ICMA. The certificate program assesses a local government’s performance management program and encourages analysis of results by comparing to peers and gauging them over time. Algonquin’s performance management program is designed to measure, analyze and report on the performance of village services, and aid in cost reduction, program prioritization and quality improvement. The goal is to improve results by integrating objective evidence with decision-making processes. Algonquin utilizes performance metrics and analytics for the evaluation and assessment of infrastructure, equipment and service delivery. Through these efforts, the Village Board has kept property taxes flat, reducing the total tax levy below year 2008 levels in the current year. For more information, call 847-658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

Johnsburg

Golf outing to aid tech updates for Dist. 12 schools

The Johnsburg Educational Partnership Foundation (JEPF) will host the 24th Annual Orange Ball Golf Outing on Aug. 25 at Chapel Hill Country Club, 2500 N. Chapel Hill Road. The event includes 18 holes of golf (with cart), lunch, a dinner buffet and raffles. Check-in and registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun stat at 10 a.m. and lunch (at the turn). Dinner and raffles will begin at approximately 3 p.m. (following golf). The cost is $75 (golf, cart, lunch and dinner) and $20 (dinner only). Early registration (due by Aug. 11) includes two free beer tickets. All proceeds will aid JEPF’s goal of expanding the accessibility of Chromebooks for students in each of the Johnsburg School District 12 schools. To register online, visit www.jepf.org. For more information, call 815-900-3366.

Woodstock

Police Dept. offers new Coffee with the Chief session

The Woodstock Police Department, 656 Lake Ave., will host Coffee with the Chief from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13. The monthly event, held in the Police Department Training Room, offers coffee and conversation with Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb, and includes an informative program. During this session, Police Officer Adam Fischer from Beat No. 24 (covering the southeast quadrant of the city) will speak about activity in his beat area, and answer any questions and address any concerns residents may have about the quality of life in the community. For more information, call Administrative Office Manager Tamara Reed at 815-338-6787 or visit www.woodstockil.gov.