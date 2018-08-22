–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

Dept. of Health offers diabetes self-management classes

The McHenry County Department of Health announced that it is offering three no-cost, self-management courses for Type 2 diabetes. Classes are available in Marengo, Crystal Lake and Huntley. Each class is two-and-a-half hours in length and runs for six weeks. Developed by Stanford University, the “Take Charge of Your Diabetes” self-management workshops focus on improving physical activity, individual action steps and nutrition. Classes will help participants set weekly goals, brainstorm tips for meeting those goals and provide resources for managing diabetes. Registration is currently open for classes beginning Sept. 10 in Marengo (morning class), Sept. 19 in Crystal Lake (evening class) or Sept. 25 in Huntley (morning class). Participants must be ages 18 and up, and either be at risk for or diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Caregivers for someone with Type 2 diabetes are also eligible. Class size is limited. Further information and registration details are available online at www.mcdh.info or by calling Carol Waggoner, RN, at 815-334-4580.

Crystal Lake

Park Dist. to host public meeting on Wynwood Park

The Crystal Lake Park District announced that it will host a public meeting to seek input concerning Wynwood Park renovations at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the park district’s Administrative Office, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave. The existing tennis court in Wynwood Park is scheduled for renovation in the spring of 2019. At the request of neighbors, a basketball court also is slated to be installed in the park. Anyone interested in reviewing the plans or providing input is encouraged to attend the public meeting. For more information, contact Ann Viger, Director of Planning and Development, at 815-459-0680, ext. 1205 or via email at aviger@crystallakeparks.org — or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

Crystal Lake

New electricity supply deal offers two-year fixed rate

The city announced that it has accepted a bid from Dynegy Energy Services to provide electricity supply for Crystal Lake’s electric aggregation program. This agreement applies to all residential customers that utilize less than 15,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year. Eligible customers will become part of the city’s program automatically; no action is required unless an eligible customer decides to opt out. The agreement provides residents with a choice of electricity suppliers, as well as potential cost savings and price stability. ComEd can change rates throughout the year, so the fixed electrical supply rate under the city’s aggregation program will provide residents with stability for the next two years, beginning Oct 1. As part of the program, the city secured a two-year agreement with Dynegy Energy at the price of 7.098 cent per kWh. This price will remain fixed during the two-year term. For more information, call Dynegy Energy at 844-351-7691 or visit www.crystallake.org.

Barrington Hills

Water testing event on tap for homes with private wells

The village announced that the Barrington Area Council of Governments (BACOG) will host a Level 1 Private Well Water Testing event from 1-7 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Performing Arts Center at The Garlands of Barrington, 1000 Garlands Lane, Barrington. Though the state requires public water supplies to be tested for a wide range of contaminants on a routine basis, there are no requirements for private wells to be tested. Therefore, households with private wells are advised to test for bacteria and nitrates on an annual basis to detect these invisible, odorless contaminants. Residents of Barrington Hills, Barrington, Deer Park, Lake Barrington, North Barrington, South Barrington and Tower Lakes, and the unincorporated areas of Barrington and Cuba townships are eligible. Eligible residents can drop off water samples at any time during the event. Presentations on groundwater protection, water softness, contributing chloride and water conditioning equipment will begin at 2 p.m. A mandatory $12 test kit must be purchased between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31. Kits for Barrington Hills residents are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those dates at Village Hall, 112 Algonquin Road. Because water samples must be tested by the laboratory within 24 hours of collection, residents must collect each sample directly prior to drop-off. Test results will be emailed to homeowners within two weeks. Any homeowner with positive results for bacteria or elevated nitrate levels will be contacted within 48 hours. For more information, call BACOG at 847-381-7871 or visit www.barringtonhills-il.gov.

Cary

Library to host special Medicare info program

The Cary Area Public Library will host Medicare 101, a special program for adults, from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the library’s Meeting Room. Presenter Karen McCormack, of McCormack Consulting, will discuss the in’s and out’s of Medicare. Attendees will learn about various choices, estimated costs and timelines to enroll in Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-4210 or visit www.caryarealibrary.org.

Lake in the Hills

Village to host 2018 Summer Sunset Festival

The village announced that the 2018 Summer Sunset Festival will be held from 3-10:30 p.m. Aug. 31, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road. The event includes a daily carnival, food and beer tents, a car show, wine tasting, family Bingo, talent contest, craft fair, business expo, bags competition, the Sunset Fun Zone for kids, the Sunset Doggy & Doxie Derby (1:30 p.m. Sept. 1) and a fireworks display (9:30 p.m. Sept 2). Live music includes Boy Band Review and Radio House (Aug. 31), 7th Heaven, Tres Moustache and Dick Diamond & the Dusters (Sept. 1), and Red Woody, The Party Doctors and Catfight (Sept. 2). Admission is free. For more information, call 847-960-7400 or visit www.lith.org.

