–McHenry County News Briefs

Huntley

Village to host 13th Annual Huntley Fall Fest

The 13th Annual Huntley Fall Fest will be held from 5-11 p.m. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 22 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 on the grounds of the Huntley Park District Rec Center, 12015 Mill St., and nearby Deicke Park. The event includes a daily carnival, the Craft & Home Business Show, car and tractor shows, 5K run, model train display, book sale, hayrides, scarecrow building and contest, a wide variety of kids activities, a pancake breakfast (7-11 a.m. Sept. 22), Dog-tober Fest (noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22), a fireworks show (8:45 p.m. Sept. 22), food vendors, a beer garden, an appearance by Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk and more. Live entertainment on the Main Stage includes Bella Cain and Semple (Sept. 21), 7th Heaven, The Lounge Puppets, Hillbilly Rockstarz, Serendipity and LiveWire (Sept. 22), and Hi Infidelity and The Millennials (Sept. 23). Admission is free. Unlimited carnival ride specials ($25-$30) and mega passes ($60) are available for purchase online and at the Rec Center. For more information, call 847-515-5200 or visit www.huntley.il.us.

Woodstock

Marian student in line for Nat’l. Merit Scholarship

Marian Central Catholic High School announced that senior Joseph Noonan was officially named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. The National Merit Scholarship Program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. As a semifinalist, Noonan has an opportunity to continue in the process and be among the finalists in pursuit of National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $31 million. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. The program expects more than 90 percent of the semifinalists to attain finalist standing, and roughly 50 percent of the finalists to win a National Merit Scholarship award. Winners will be announced in spring 2019. For more information, call 815-338-4220 or visit www.marian.com.

Johnsburg

Village to host 1st Annual Burg-B-Que cook-off

The village announced that the 1st Annual Burg-B-Que cook-off event will be held on Sept. 22 at Hiller Park, 5500 Skyhawk Lane. The all-day event is an opportunity for amateur “grill masters” to compete in three cooking categories: beef, chicken and pork ribs. Participating teams may have as many members as desired, but only four individuals will be considered official team members for award presentations. Set-up begins at 8 a.m., followed by a mandatory team captains’ meeting at 8:30 a.m. Cooking may begin at 9 a.m. Judging starts with chicken (4 p.m.), followed by beef (4:30 p.m.) and pork ribs (5 p.m.). First-place plaques will be awarded in each category. The Grand Champion Prize — a limited edition Weber Kettle Premium Grill — also will be awarded. The entry fee is $15 per category or $45 for all three. Participants can register for the event at Village Hall, 1515 Channel Beach Ave. To view a list of all rules and requirements, visit www.johnsburg.org. For more information, call 815-385-6023.

Lake in the Hills

Public Works to conduct fall hydrant flushing

The village announced that the Lake in the Hills Public Works Department will be conducting its semi-annual hydrant flushing this fall. All hydrants west of Randall Road will be flushed from Sept. 24 through Sept. 28, and all hydrants east of Randall Road will be flushed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5. The hydrant flushing program is a systematic procedure that directs water flow from water treatment plants to the very ends of the water distribution system. Through this process, any sediment that has collected on the bottom of the main water pipes is flushed from the system, improving the quality of water in the community. Notification signs will be placed throughout each scheduled flushing section at least 12 hours in advance and will remain until flushing is complete for that area. The village does not expect to conduct hydrant flushing on weekends or after 6 p.m. on weekdays during the scheduled dates. In addition, the village encourages residents to avoid doing laundry when hydrant flushing is being performed, as the flushing process may cause temporary water discoloration. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 847-960-7500 or visit www.lith.org.

Marengo

City shows concern over poultry firm’s plans

The city reported that it has become aware of recent discussions within the community concerning the possibility of Aiden Poultry Inc. establishing operations within Marengo. The property in question is located at 21808 W. Grant Highway. The parcel is not within the city’s corporate limits and therefore not under the city’s jurisdiction. The city was approached about servicing the property with Marengo sanitary services and annexation, but declined on both as it was not deemed to be an appropriate use as currently presented. The city has been in contact with McHenry County — the entity responsible for any permitting on the property — and has been informed that this type of use is permissible on property zoned as industrial, as this property is. Therefore, the city cannot force the property into Marengo’s corporate boundaries, as has been suggested. In addition, it is the city’s understanding that such an operation would require permitting and approval by the IPEA, as noted by the county. For more information, call the McHenry County Zoning Department at 815-334-4000 or visit www.cityofmarengo.com.

