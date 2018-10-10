–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

Adamson to serve as Public Health Administrator

The McHenry County Department of Health announced that Melissa Hall Adamson will serve as the new Public Health Administrator for the McHenry County Department of Health, effective in late November. Adamson is currently the Director of Community Health Policy and Planning/Assistant Administrator for the Peoria City/County Health Department, where she has been working to advance health equity since 2014. Overall, Adamson brings 20 years of experience managing and evaluating public health operations, programming and communications to MCDH. Adamson graduated from Emory University Rollins School of Public Health (Atlanta, Ga.) with a master’s degree in Public Health, in 1999. For more information, call 815-344-7421 or visit www.mchenrycountyil.gov.

McHenry

Northwest Suburbs Women’s Fair on tap

The Northwest Suburbs Women’s Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Smith’s Central Garage, 3315 Pearl St. The event, hosted by Donna Adams of Paradise Financial Planning, includes four coaching seminars on health and wellness for women, a variety of guest speakers, 22 exhibitors, a box lunch and raffle prizes. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Attendees bringing an unwrapped baby shower present to be donated to 1st Way Life Center will receive one free raffle ticket. To register online, visit www.nwswomensfair.com. For more information, call 815-363-1117 or send an email to info@nwswomensfair.com.

Woodstock

Moore tabbed to fill vacated City Planner post

The city announced that Darrel Moore has been named to fill the position of City Planner in the Building and Zone Department. The position recently was vacated by the retirement of Nancy Baker after 22 years in that role. For the past four years, Moore served as Deputy Director of Planning & Development for McHenry County. His career with McHenry County began in 2005 as Planner, followed by promotions to Senior Planner, Principal Planner and Deputy Director. Moore, a Woodstock resident, also served in a volunteer capacity on the city’s Planning Commission for the past seven years, a role he will relinquish as a city staff member. As a related duty, Moore will act as staff liaison to the Old Courthouse and Sheriff’s House Advisory Committee, and will continue Baker’s oversight of the restoration process underway in that landmark facility. For more information, call 815-338-4305 or visit www.woodstockil.gov.

Crystal Lake

Fire Rescue Dept. to host annual Open House

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department will host its annual Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Station 1, 100 W. Woodstock St. The theme of this year’s event is, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fires can happen anywhere.” Attendees will learn about ways to keep their homes safe, including information on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, checking for fire hazards, and preparing and practicing family evacuation plans. The event also includes a variety of activities, including the First Annual Fire Fashion Show (featuring first responders’ gear ), fire hose drills, tours of the station and more. In addition, Senior Services will have information on available programs and resources, and Nicor representatives will have an interactive display and be available for questions. Refreshments will be provided by Salvation Army. For more information, call 815-459-2020 or visit www.crystallake.org.

Fox Lake

Village to host initial Fox Lake Pumpkin Jubilee

The village announced that it will host the first annual Fox Lake Pumpkin Jubilee from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court. The event includes a variety of food and craft vendors offering fall-themed products for purchase, and entertainment. In addition, the village is seeking to carve and light up to 300 pumpkins. The cost is $2 per pumpkin, which includes carving materials. At the end of the event, the pumpkins will be illuminated, and the resulting collection of jack-o-lanterns will be displayed on a wall. The pumpkins can be picked up the following day. Admission to the Pumpkin Jubilee is free. For more information, call 224-225-1404 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Island Lake

Village offers Before and After School Club

The village is offering its Before and After School Club program (for grades K-5) at Cotton Creek Elementary School, 545 Newport Court, throughout the 2018-19 school year. Activities during club hours include homework time, games, sports, crafts, free time and playground time. Snacks will be provided. Program sessions are: 6:30-9:05 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 6:30-9:30 a.m. on Fridays; and 3:40-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monthly tuition is $135 (first child) and $125 (second child) for the morning session; $131 (first child) and $121 (second child) for the afternoon session; and $239 (first child) and $225 (second child) for both sessions. In addition, a $30 non-refundable registration fee will be required at the time of registration. To register, and for more information, stop by Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., call the office at 847-416-7866 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

Lakemoor

Parks and Rec Dept. to host Trunk or Treat event

The village announced that the Lakemoor Parks and Recreation Department will host Trunk or Treat from 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Heritage Community Park, 33250 Darrell Road. During Trunk or Treat, costumed children will trick-or-treat throughout the parking lot, similar to stopping at houses up and down a street on Halloween. Prizes will be awarded for Best Decorated Car, Best Adult and Child Costume, and Best Decorated Bike. The event also includes a variety of kids games, and Nancy’s Pizza will be selling pizza by the slice. To register a car, call 815-385-1117 or send an email to lakemoorhalloween@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.lakemoor.net.

–McHenry County News Briefs–