–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

MCC Board of Trustees fills pair of interim seats

McHenry County College announced that the MCC Board of Trustees recently voted to appoint Mary Beth Siddons and David Domek to two newly available interim seats, replacing former trustees Linda Liddell and Ron Parrish. Both Siddons and Parrish have a history of showing long-term commitment to McHenry County’s growth and economic development. Siddons brings more than 25 years of leadership and experience in the manufacturing and tool and diagnostics industry, including Illinois Tool and Snap-on Inc. As a MCC alumna, she has served as guest speaker at various commencement ceremonies, and has been a longtime supporter of the college through MCC’s Education to Empowerment program and by establishing a scholarship for veterans. Domek is founder and partner in Domek Logistics, LLC, in Crystal Lake, and has extensive experience serving on various boards. Siddons and Domek each took their formal oath at a special meeting on Oct. 29. Both seats will be up for re-election in the April 2019 election. For more information, call 815-455-3700 or visit www.mchenry.edu.

McHenry Township

Road Dist. earns McHenry County Green Award

McHenry Township reported that the McHenry Township Road District recently was selected by the McHenry County Solid Waste Advisory Committee to receive the 2018 McHenry County Green Award. The award honors the Road District for providing a monthly drop-off program that enhances recycling opportunities of solid waste, covering several waste streams, and includes processing brush into wood chips for beneficial reuse (at no cost to residents), as well as electronics, Styrofoam, light bulbs and batteries. In addition, the Road District transitioned from wood pallets to more durable, long-lasting pallets. The Road District also was recognized for implementing both traditional and social media to promote services and provide messaging for available services and programs. For more information, call 815-385-306 or visit www.mchenrytownship.com.

McHenry

High school staff, police honored for life-saving efforts

McHenry High School District 156 School Board members and administrators recently honored a team of McHenry West High School staff and McHenry police officers for their life-saving efforts after a student collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest during a physical education class on Sept.18. High school staff honored were physical education teacher Jacob Guardalabene, Anna Centella and Robert “Will” Grady, along with school nurse Amanda Franz and security professional Thomas Henn. McHenry Police Officer Samuel Shafer, the school resource officer, and Officer Jill Foley, who came to the school to help, also were honored. All received a plaque from the school district. After the student collapsed, the honored individuals worked together to administer CPR and use an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to support heart function before paramedics arrived. The student was then transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for further treatment, accompanied by Shafer, who met with the student’s parents on-site. For more information, call 815-385-7900 or visit www.district156.org.

Spring Grove

Affair of the Arts Art & Artisan Gift Show on tap

The village announced that the Affair of the Arts Fine Art & Artisan Gift Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Shores of Turtle Creek, 7908 Winn Road. The event features 10,000 square feet of unique, handcrafted items from 40 local artisans, including jewelry, ceramics, paintings, printmaking, photography, fiber art, home accessories, fashion items and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 815-675-2121 or visit www.affairofthearts.org.

Huntley

General RV working on second expansion

The village announced that General RV, a full-service recreational vehicle dealership located at 14000 Automall Drive, is currently working on a second expansion, which includes the recent purchase of eight acres on the former Outlet Mall property. The expansion will provide for a larger area to accommodate recreational vehicle inventory, and includes a 18,409-square-foot addition to the maintenance in the main building. The addition was recently approved by the Huntley Plan Commission and Village Board. General RV’s original development included a 33,280-square-foot showroom, maintenance building with 58 parking stalls for customers and employees, and 150 parking stalls for RVs. In 2013, an expansion included a 13,240-square-foot, 10-bay RV service building with office space, restrooms and an additional 42 standard parking stalls and 92 parking stalls for RVs. For more information, call 847-515-5200 or visit www.huntley.il.us.

Crystal Lake

Police Dept. to host child safety seat check event

The Crystal Lake Police Department, in partnership with McHenry County Safe Kids and Anderson Volkswagen, will conduct a child safety seat check event from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 17 at Anderson Volkswagen, 5213 Northwest Highway. The event is aimed at educating parents and caregivers on proper safety seat installation. Admission is free. No appointment is needed. For more information, call Officer Ed Pluviose at 815-356-3731 or visit www.crystallake.org.

Woodstock

Annual Lighting of the Square event upcoming

The city announced that Woodstock’s signature holiday event, the annual Lighting of the Square, will be held from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23 at the historic Woodstock Square, located in downtown Woodstock. This year’s event features a heated tent with food and non-profit vendors, various children’s activities around the Square, caroling, Santa and Mrs. Claus sightings, the Christmas Tree Walk at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren Street, and the Gingerbread House Walk at the Old McHenry County Courthouse, 2200 N. Seminary Ave. At 7 p.m., a giant switch will be flipped as tens of thousands of twinkling lights illuminate the sky. For more information, call 815-338-4301 or visit www.woodstockil.gov.

