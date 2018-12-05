–McHenry County News Briefs

Huntley

Early Childhood Center earns state recognition

Huntley Community School District 158 announced that its Early Childhood Center has achieved the Gold Circle of Quality in ExceleRate Illinois, the state’s quality recognition and improvement system for early learning and development programs. ExceleRate unifies all of the state’s early learning programs under a common set of standards across multiple settings to provide families with important information about quality early learning programs in their community. The set of standards focuses on early learning and development, and places a high priority on instructional excellence, family services, staff qualifications, professional development and program administration. Central to its design is the recognition of multiple forms of evidence to meet the universal standards. Such evidence is obtained through the monitoring visits conducted via National Louis University’s contract with the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). During these visits, assessors collect evidence using the Early Childhood Environmental Rating Scale: Third Edition (ECERS-3) and the ISBE compliance checklist. Each program is awarded an ExceleRate Circle of Quality based on its ISBE compliance and ECERS-3 scores. For more information, call 847-659-6158 or visit www.district158.org.

Crystal Lake

Plans in place for construction of new hotel

The city announced that Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott plans to construct a new hotel in Crystal Lake. The hotel will be located at Northwest Highway and Route 31, and the project is expected to break ground in late 2019. The facility will feature 88 rooms and a wide variety of amenities for hotel guests, including large meeting rooms, free hot breakfast, and a fitness center and pool. The new hotel will join five existing hotels in Crystal Lake, expanding lodging options for business travelers, tourists and other guests. For more information, call 815-459-2020 or visit www.crystallake.org.

Cary

Village offers holiday lights recycling program

The village announced that it has partnered with Elgin Recycling to implement a holiday lights recycling program. Collection bins will be available at Village Hall, 655 Village Hall Drive; Kraus Senior Center, 441 W. Main St.; Fire Station 1, 400 Cary-Algonquin Road; and Fire Station 2, 2015 Crystal Lake Road. Holiday lights that will be accepted include mini lights, C7 and C9 lights, rope lights, LED lights and extension cords. All garland, live greens and wreaths must be removed from the lights — and will not be accepted. For more information, contact Village Hall at 847-639-0003 or via email at villagehall@caryillinois.com.

Lake in the Hills

Flurry Fest promises host of holiday activities

The village announced that it will host Flurry Fest from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate. The event includes the Pack That Bus! Food Drive, Family Crafts, the Holiday Elves Show, the annual Deck the Deer display and a visit from Santa. Attendees are encouraged to pack a bus — parked in front of village hall — with non-perishable food items to donate to local food pantries. The Holiday Elves Show features costumed actors and musicians performing as holiday elves. Family Crafts offers attendees an opportunity to warm up inside with hot chocolate and cookies while listening to holiday music and making crafts. In addition, voting to determine the Deck the Deer decorating contest will open at Flurry Fest and continue through Dec. 31. For more information, call 847-960-7400 or visit www.lith.org.

Woodstock

Limosnero named National Merit Commended Student

Marian Central Catholic High School announced that senior Dean Limosnero recently was named a Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. During his time at Marian Central, Limosnero has been an active member in the Math Club, Engineering Club, Worldwide Youth Science and the student mentor program. He also has participated in the Scholastic Bowl and was a member of the Hurricanes’ varsity boys tennis team. Limosnero is one of roughly 34,000 students throughout the nation to be recognized as a Commended Student. Though they will not continue in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers among more than 1.6 million students who entered the competition by taking the 2017 SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. For more information, call 815-338-4220 or visit www.marian.com.

Lakemoor

Village to host Photos with Santa holiday event

The village announced that it will host Photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at Village Hall, 28581 Route 120. Families can stop by for an opportunity to visit with Santa and have pictures taken with him. The village will provide participants with a photo — or families can bring their own cameras. In addition, the village will have snacks available, and the River East Public Library will have holiday crafts for the children. Village Hall also has donation boxes available in the main lobby for the Toys for Tots program (new, unwrapped toys and gifts), and is accepting homemade ornaments for its holiday tree as well. Ornaments will be accepted at the Village Hall counter until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20. With each submission, participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of three Amazon gift cards. The drawing will be held Dec. 21. For more information, call 815-385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

