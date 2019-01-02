–McHenry County News Briefs

Island Lake

First Community Watch meeting of new year on tap

The village announced that the first Island Lake Community Watch meeting of 2019 will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Village of Island Lake Senior Center, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. The topic is, “Drug Overdose Prevention,” featuring guest presenter Martin Clancy, Project Coordinator for the Lake County Health Department. Subsequent Community Watch meetings will be held March 11, May 13, July 8, Sept. 9 and Nov. 11. The purpose of the Community Watch program is to engage the Island Lake Police Department with residents, community groups and businesses as part of an effort to unite, inform and protect the community. The meetings will cover a variety of topics related to public awareness and safety, and often feature guest presenters. For more information, contact Detective Lisa Knebl at lisa.knebl@islandllakepolice.com or visit www.villageofislandlake.com — or call 847-526-8764.

Fox Lake

Village announces slate for Senior Luncheon program

The village and the Grant Township Center announced the schedule for the 2019 Senior Luncheon program, to be held at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd. The ongoing program will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 (chicken Marsala, mashed potatoes, buttered lima beans, pasta salad and dinner roll, with entertainment by Michael Lescher); Feb. 21 (roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered sweet corn, coleslaw and dinner roll; entertainment by Doug MacConnell); March 21 (corned beef, baby red-buttered parsley potatoes, steamed cabbage wedge, macaroni salad and dinner roll; entertainment by singer Peter Oprisko); and May 16 (roast turkey breast, turkey mushroom gravy, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad and dinner roll; entertainment to be announced). The cost is $10 per person (at the door) and reservations are required. To reserve a seat, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 224-225-1404. For more information, visit www.foxlake.org.

Huntley

Dist. 158 adds pair of campus resource officers

The Huntley Community School District 158 Board of Education recently approved agreements with the Lake in the Hills and Algonquin police departments to create campus resource officer positions at the district’s Reed Road and Square Barn Road campuses, respectively. The new positions are modeled on the school resource officer position that has been successfully housed at Huntley High School, in partnership with the Huntley Police Department, for nearly 20 years. One police officer will be housed at each of the district’s two middle schools — Marlowe and Heineman — but will be focused on serving the safety, security, educational, legal and relationship-building needs of the entire campus, including elementary schools. The Reed Road Campus includes Marlowe Middle School, the D158 Early Childhood Center, and Chesak Elementary and Martin Elementary schools. The Square Barn Road Campus includes Heineman Middle School, and Mackeben Elementary and Conley Elementary schools. For more information, call 847-659-6158 or visit www.district158.org.

Cary

Village OKs zoning for new senior living complex

The Cary Village Board recently approved the zoning entitlements related to the 62-unit Cary Senior Living housing development, located on property at the southwest corner of Three Oaks Road and Feinberg Drive, adjacent to the Cary Post Office and Cary Square Shopping Center. PIRHL Developers LLC is constructing the three-story building that will offer affordable one- and two-bedroom rental units for seniors (ages 62 and up), with occupancy slated for 2019. For more information, contact the property manager, Ludwig and Company, at 847-445-4811 to be placed on a call-back list — or visit www.caryillinois.com.

Algonquin

Village offers holiday lights recycling, tree pick-up

The village announced that it will offer holiday lights recycling at Ganek Municipal Center, 2200 Harnish Drive, through Jan. 21. A container for unwanted lights will be available in the first-floor lobby during normal business hours. Accepted items include mini lights, C7 lights, C9 lights, rope lights, LED lights and extension cords of any length. All tinsel, garland and other decorations must be removed from the light sets before they are dropped off. Elgin Recycling will recycle the collected lights as part of an effort to help reduce waste sent to landfills. In addition, Groot Industries will collect discarded Christmas trees throughout the month of January. Trees must be placed at the curb or the end of the driveway by 7 a.m. on regularly scheduled collection days. All lights and decorations must be removed. Trees should not be placed in plastic bags, and any trees over 6 feet tall should be cut in half. For more information, call 847-658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

Crystal Lake

Dist. 158 approves sale of Haber Oaks Campus

The Community High School District 155 Board of Education recently approved a purchase agreement with Elm Tree Properties, LLC for the eventual sale of the Haber Oaks Campus. The property, located at 400 Haber Road, in Cary, previously housed the district’s alternative education program. The program was relocated to Crystal Lake South High School last summer. The main Haber Oaks building is approximately 13,000 square feet and sits on nearly three acres of land. The District 155 Board agreed to sell the property in August 2018, and approved a minimum acceptable bid of $700,000. Details of the real estate sale will be released when the sale is finalized. For more information, call 815-455-8500 or visit ww3.d155.org.

–McHenry County News Briefs–