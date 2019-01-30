–McHenry County News Briefs

Barrington Hills

BCFPD offers free smoke detector installation

The Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District’s latest public safety and education initiative provides complimentary smoke detectors to residents through a partnership with the Illinois Safety Fire Alliance. The primary goals of the statewide “Be Alarmed” smoke detector installment program include educating residents on home safety and prevention methods; reducing the number of fire-related injuries and deaths in Illinois; and identifying reasons why residents may have non-working smoke detectors in their homes.Through the program, BCFPD firefighters will install 10-year concealed battery smoke detectors in residents’ homes (free of charge) and provide safety education materials. A 2018 update to the state’s smoke detector law requires homeowners to replace older, battery-powered smoke alarms with the new 10-year devices by the end of 2022. Dwellings with hard-wired smoke detectors are exempt. To participate in the program, residents should contact BCFPD Captain Angela Grandgeorge at 224-848-4875 or via email at agrandgeorge@bcfpd.us. BCFPD serves portions of Barrington Hills, South Barrington, Lake Barrington and Inverness, as well as portions of unincorporated Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. For more information, call 224-848-4800 or visit www.barringtonhills-il.gov.

Fox Lake

Village to host info meeting on Sayton Road project

The village announced that it will host a public information meeting regarding proposed improvements to Sayton Road (between Industrial Avenue and Route 12) from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Village Hall, 66 Thillen Drive. The meeting will be held in an open house format. The purpose of the meeting is to seek public input and comments on the proposed preliminary design plans. Exhibits will be on display for public viewing, and representatives will be available for discussion and to answer questions. Written comments may be completed at the meeting or sent by mail (until Feb. 18) to: Fox Lake Village Hall, 66 Thillen Drive, Fox Lake, Ill. 60020. For more information, call Kealan Noonan, Director of Public Works, at 847-587-8570 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Huntley

Dist. 158’s Rowe, Schlichter net national Patriot Award

Huntley Community School District 158 announced that Superintendent Scott Rowe and Assistant Superintendent Erika Schlichter recently received the Patriot Award from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program. The award is presented to organizational leaders who hire and support members of the National Guard or Reserve. In particular, the award honors individuals who are highly supportive of employees’ National Guard and Reserve service; who outwardly recognize Reservist employees as a special asset; and who continue salary and benefits for Reservists. Rowe and Schlichter were nominated for the award by Reserve Master Sergeant Bill Johnson, recently hired by District 158 as Director of Curriculum, Secondary Education (grades 6-12). For more information, call 847-659-6158 or visit www.district158.org.

Johnsburg

Annual Pig Roast to raise funds for Boy Scouts

The village announced that Boy Scout Troop 455’s 25th Annual Pig Roast & Silent Auction Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 W. Church Street. The event includes an all-you-can-eat dinner (dine-in only) or carryout meals, as well as a silent auction to bid on Valentine’s Day gift baskets, party packs, gift certificates and more. The cost per meal is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (ages 65 and up) and $7 for children (ages 10 and under). Proceeds will help fund Summer Camp activities, a week-long trip to Camp Phillips, in Wisconsin, a trip to the National High Adventure Base, in West Virginia, for whitewater rafting, zip lining, mountain climbing, canoeing, horseback riding and hiking, and a year-round outdoor program. To RSVP, and for more information, call 815-546-3525 or visit www.johnsburgcommunityclub.com.

Crystal Lake

Library patron donations help stock food pantry

The Crystal Lake Public Library announced that patrons participating in the library’s recent fine amnesty program helped stock the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. As part of the library’s “Pay it Forward: Forgiving Fines to Feed Families” initiative, participating patrons paid half of their outstanding overdue fines in cash or by check to the food pantry in November 2018. In exchange for patrons’ generosity, the library waived the remaining half of the donors’ fines and returned their accounts to good standing. The effort, coordinated with Community Harvest, collected $4,000 for the food pantry. According to Crystal Lake Food Pantry President Bill Eich, monetary donations are particularly valuable because the food pantry can purchase $8 worth of food with every $1 donation due to its connection with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. For more information, call 815-459-1687 or visit www.crystallakelibrary.org.

McHenry County

Conservation Dist. to host Winter Celebration

The McHenry County Conservation District will host Winter Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Lost Valley Visitor Center, located at Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. The family-friendly event features planned activities for both indoors and outdoors, including crafts, games, exploration and scavenger hunts. Snowshoe rentals will be available as well. Snacks and hot chocolate will be served. All ages are welcome. Admission is free; drop in anytime during event hours. For more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

–McHenry County News Briefs–