–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

Conservation Dist. offers ‘Natural Music’ program

The McHenry County Conservation District will host “An Evening of Natural Music” from 7-9 p.m. March 22 at the Prairieview Education Center (Room 210), 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake. The event (for ages 21 and up) is a celebration of musical instruments made from natural materials throughout human history, including rattles, flutes, didgeridoos and some of the earliest stringed instruments. Festivities include a combination of flute circle, drum circle and “natural” music, both live and recorded, as well as Native American stories about the origins of music. Admission is $15 (residents) and $20 (nonresidents). Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided. Alcohol (BYOB) is permitted for ages 21 and up with ID. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

McHenry Township

No-cost medical equipment program open to seniors

McHenry Township announced that the Senior Care Volunteer Network of McHenry County is offering quality, durable medical equipment to the local senior community. A variety of equipment is available at no cost and for as long as needed. McHenry Township is a satellite “supply closet” as part of the Durable Medical Equipment Program. SCVN accepts donations for the “supply closet” — such as wheelchairs, walkers, bedside commodes, shower chairs or benches, canes and more — and then makes the items available to those in need. However, SCVN receives calls for donations of larger items that cannot be housed in the “supply closet,” including lift chairs, hospital beds, scooters and other mechanical items. SCVN will offer these items on its website and connect the donor with the senior in need. Seniors interested in participating must fill out a loan application and sign a loan agreement. To access a loan application/agreement form online, visit www.scvnmchenrycounty.org. Completed loan applications and loan agreements can be sent by fax to 815-455-3813 or by mail to: Senior Care Volunteer Network, 360 Memorial Drive, Suite 140, Crystal Lake, Ill. 60014. For more information, call 815-385-5605 or visit www.mchenrytownship.com.

Fox Lake

Public hearing to address drinking water interconnect

The village announced that a public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Council Chambers at Village Hall, 66 Thillen Drive, for the purpose of receiving comments on the Project Summary and Preliminary Environmental Impacts Determination. The PEID concerns a loan application submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency seeking funds for a project to connect the North and South drinking water and wastewater systems into one system. The interconnect, constructed over two phases, will allow the surplus drinking water supply in the South System to support the North System. Interconnect of the two sewer systems will create a centralized wastewater collection and treatment system at the existing Northwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility located in the village. Procedures for issuing loans from the Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Program and from the Public Water Supply Revolving Loan Program require that the IPEA conduct an assessment of the environmental impacts of the proposed drinking water and wastewater projects to be funded with loans. The IPEA has reviewed the facilities plan and has determined the project to be technically sound and cost-effective. Prior to final approval of the plan, the public’s comments are sought regarding environmental impacts of the proposed project. The PEID document is available for public inspection at Village Hall during regular business hours and online at www.foxlake.org. Written comments may be submitted (up to and including March 22) by mail to: Amy Driscoll, Village Clerk, Village of Fox Lake, 66 Thillen Drive, Fox Lake, Ill. 60020. For more information, call 847-587-2151 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Huntley

Sharma ranked among top high school women in computing

Huntley Community School District 158 announced that Huntley High School senior Shefali Sharma has been recognized among the top women in computing by the National Center for Women & Information Technology. The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing program annually recognizes high school (grades 9-12) women for their demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, proven leadership ability, academic performance and plans for secondary education. This year, Sharma was among 400 winners and honorable mention selections from a field of more than 4,300 applicants. In addition to online recognition at www.aspirations.org, Sharma received a trophy for the school to display. At Huntley High School, Sharma has taken AP (Advanced Placement) Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles and Advanced Computer Science Topics courses. Among her independent projects in these courses has been the development of an online agenda she hopes students will be able to use to track their assignments rather than using a paper version. Sharma also is a member of the VEX Robotics and Science Olympiad teams and has volunteered at the Girls in Engineering, Math and Science events hosted by Huntley High School, helping young learn coding and robotics programming. For more information, visit www.district158.org.

Cary

Village to hold Fiscal Year 2019-20 Budget Workshop

The village announced that the Cary Village Board will hold the Fiscal Year 2019-20 Budget Workshop at 9 a.m. March 16 at Village Hall, 655 Village Hall Drive. Village Board members will review the operating budgets for all village funds, along with budget considerations for special projects. All community members are invited to attend. For more information, call 847-639-0003 or visit www.caryillinois.com.

–McHenry County News Briefs–