–McHenry County News Briefs

Police Department opens Toys for Tots drop-off

The village announced that the Crystal Lake Police Department is again participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program this holiday season. Anyone who wishes to participate can drop off new and unwrapped toys in the Toys for Tots box, located in the lobby of the Crystal Lake Police Department, 100 W. Woodstock St. Donations of toys will be accepted until Dec. 18. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The lobby is closed on weekends and holidays. Donated toys will go to children throughout McHenry County. For more information, contact Police Community Relations Officer Ed Pluviose at (815) 356-3731 or via email at epluviose@crystallake.org — or visit www.toysfortots.org.

Park District to host Santa’s Workshop event

The Crystal Lake Park District is accepting registration for Santa’s Workshop, a special event for children (ages 3-10 with parent) to be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Grand Oaks Recreation Center, 1401 W. Route 176. The event includes workshop craft making, reindeer games, the Elves Sweet Shoppe and a chance to visit with Santa Claus. Admission is $8 per child. The registration deadline is Nov. 29. No day-of-event registration or walk-ins will be allowed. To register, stop by the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Building, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave., or sign up online at www.crystallakeparks.org. For more information, call (815) 459-0680, Ext. 1213 or send an email to jortega@crystallakeparks.org.

Richmond/Spring Grove School Dist. 2 plans screenings for pre-K

Nippersink School District 2 announced that it will conduct screenings (with registration information) for all children entering kindergarten at Richmond Grade School, 5815 Broadway, or Spring Grove Elementary School, 2018 Main St., in the fall of 2018. Screenings will be held at the District 2 office, 4213 U.S. Highway 12, Richmond, on Feb. 6, 7 and 8, 2018. Illinois law requires the following health exams to be completed prior to entering into kindergarten: vision exam, physical exam and immunizations, and dental exam. Parents may call 815-678-6866 to schedule an appointment, beginning Nov. 27. The deadline for scheduling an appointment is Dec. 22. For more information, call (815) 678-4242 or visit www.nippersinkdistrict2.com.

Johnsburg

Village seals deal on Chapel Hill Golf Course

The village announced that it has closed on the acquisition of the Chapel Hill Golf Course property, located at 2500 N. Chapel Hill Road, and is now taking steps to annex the property into Johnsburg. As soon as ground conditions permit, the village will begin removing dead trees and cleaning up overgrowth along the Chapel Hill Road fence line. Discussions have begun with affected utility companies to disconnect utilities from the old clubhouse in preparation for its demolition. The village also plans to work with the McHenry Township Fire Protection District to utilize the clubhouse for training purposes, which will conclude with a complete burn of the building. In addition, the current management company will winterize the course this fall, and the village will work on details of a new management contract in preparation for the course’s operations in the spring. For more information, call (815) 385-6023 or visit www.johnsburg.org.

Island Lake

Village offers Before and After School Club

The village is offering its Before and After School Club program (for grades K-5) at Cotton Creek Elementary School, 545 Newport Court, throughout the 2017-18 school year. The morning program runs from 6:30-9:05 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30-9:30 a.m. on Fridays. The afternoon program runs from 3:40-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. During club hours, children participate in a variety of activities, including homework time, games, sports and crafts, as well as free time and snacks, under the guidance of counselors. Monthly tuition is $135 (first child) and $125 (second child) for the morning program, and $125 (first child) and $121 (second child) for the afternoon program — or $239 (first child) and $229 (second child) for both programs. A $30 non-refundable registration fee will be required at the time of registration. To register, and for more information, call (847) 416-7866, send an email to lori.tanzillo@voislk.com or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

Algonquin

Library to host Smart Meter Program info session

The Algonquin Area Public Library District will present, “You’ve Got the Power: Consumer Smart Grid Education,” a special information session for adults, from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Harnish Meeting Room at the Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive. Presenter Kim Hawkins, Director of Sustainability at McHenry County College, will provide information about the new Smart Meter Program being installed in homes and businesses across the state, including how the new system works and how it can help consumers save energy and money. Smart Meter Program information sessions are sponsored by McHenry County College’s Office of Sustainability, in cooperation with the Illinois Green Economy Network and the Illinois Science and Energy Innovation Foundation. To register, and for more information, call (847) 458-6060 or visit www.aapld.org.

Lake in the Hills

Village installs new LED streetlight heads

The village reported that the Lake in the Hills Public Works Department, in collaboration with the ComEd Energy Efficiency program, recently replaced existing streetlight heads throughout the village with new, more efficient LED streetlight heads. The ComEd program funded the project with no cost to the village. The village expects that the efficiency of the new LED streetlight heads will reduce the cost of street lighting in Lake in the Hills by approximately $17,000 per year. For more information, call (847) 960-7400 or visit www.lith.org.

