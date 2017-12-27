–McHenry County News Briefs–   

McHenry County

Dist. 155 named to annual AP Honor Roll

Community School District 155 (D155) announced that the College Board recently named D155 to the 8th Annual AP Honor Roll for increasing access to AP (Advanced Placement) courses for students while maintaining or improving scores on the AP exam. The honor roll includes 447 school districts nationwide and in Canada. This marks the sixth consecutive year that D155 has been named to the AP Honor Roll. Only 23 school districts in Illinois were recognized. District 155 (Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge and Haber Oaks) offers 29 AP courses in eight subject areas. During the 2016-17 school year, nearly 37 percent of students completed one AP course. For more information, call (815) 455-8500 or visit ww3.d155.org.

Lakemoor

Village to test-run new communication tools

The village announced that it has implemented a trial GPS monitoring program to provide real-time fleet monitoring for Department of Public Works vehicles during snow and ice events this winter season, part of an effort to improve efficiency and accountability in the department’s operations. In addition to the GPS monitoring, the village has unveiled a new trial communication system to be used during snow and ice events, as well as other emergencies. The new system allows direct communications between Department of Public Works staff, police and the public safety dispatch center. In the event of an emergency, this communication tool could improve response time and provide valuable information to first responders. For more information, call (815) 385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

Huntley

Rosalind Franklin opens Simulation Center at Centegra

The village announced that Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFU) recently opened its state-of-the-art Simulation Center on the top two floors of Centegra Health System’s new Medical Office Building, located on Haligus Road. In the healthcare field, simulation-based training serves as an active learning technique to help students master crucial clinical behaviors such as performing a history and physical exam, using appropriate interpersonal communication, and engaging in accurate clinical reasoning. RFU uses a variety of simulation techniques, including Manikin-based simulation, task training, virtual patient simulation and standardized patient encounters. For more information, call (877) 236-8347 or visit www.centegra.org.

Lake in the Hills

Parks and Rec. Dept. offers Noon Year’s Eve Party

The Lake in the Hills Parks and Recreation Department will host Noon Year’s Eve Party, intended for children and their families, at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate. Children in attendance will make party hats and noisemakers, dance to music, play games, and then welcome in the “noon” year with a balloon drop. Light snacks and sparkling cider will be served. The fee (per child, ages 8 and up) is $8 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is Dec. 29. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 960-7460 or visit www.lith.org.

Algonquin

Village nets international honor for fifth year in row

The village announced that Algonquin has been recognized for its performance management efforts with a Certificate of Achievement from the International City/County Management Association for the fifth consecutive year. Algonquin is among 19 jurisdictions receiving the honor this year. The certificate program assesses a local government’s performance management program and encourages analysis of results by comparing to peers and gauging performance over time. Algonquin’s performance management program aids in cost reduction, program prioritization and quality improvement, and also encourages accountability and transparency. For more information, call (847) 658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

Crystal Lake

Village accepting holiday lights for recycling

The city, in partnership with Elgin Recycling, is accepting holiday lights for recycling through Feb. 23, 2018. Residents can drop off unwanted holiday lights at City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drop-off bins are located in the City Hall lobby next to the Finance/Administration counter. Acceptable items include all colors and lengths of holiday string lighting, including mini-lights, C7 and C9 lights, rope lights, LED lights and extension cords. Garland, greens, wreaths and other non-recyclable items will not be accepted. For more information, call (815) 459-2020 or visit www.crystallake.org or www.elginrecycling.com.

Woodstock

Dept. of Health offers health screening at library

The McHenry County Department of Health will offer wellness screenings for cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, blood pressure, body mass analysis and heart age assessment from 3-5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2018 at the Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St.. Fasting is not required. The glucose and cholesterol screening is $25; all other screenings are free. To register, and for more information, call (815) 334-4510 or visit www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

Spring Grove

Shores of Turtle Creek to host New Year’s Eve bash

The village announced that The Shores of Turtle Creek, 7908 Winn Road, will host New Year’s Eve Party 2018 from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018. The event includes seating, a cash bar, party favors, a dance floor and a live DJ playing Top 40 and classic hits, heavy appetizers from 8-10 p.m., coffee and desserts served at 11 p.m., and a complimentary champagne toast. Tickets are $35 per person. All ticket purchases are non-refundable. Attendees must be age 21 and up with ID to enter. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 675-0001, send an email to info@shoresofturtlecreek.com or visit www.shoresofturtlecreek.com.

–McHenry County News Briefs–