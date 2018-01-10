–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

MCDH, Woodstock library join forces to offer Jan. 11 health screenings

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was a vow to improve your health this year, get started by having your heart health checked at the Woodstock Library Jan. 11th.

The library, located at 414 West Judd Street in Woodstock, and McHenry County Department of Health are scheduling appointments for low-cost screenings from 3-5:30 p.m. Schedule your appointment by visiting “MCDH Wellness Screening at the Woodstock Public Library in January” on the Health Department website (www.mcdh.info). You can also call (815) 334-4510 to schedule your appointment. There is no cost for blood pressure, body composition and heart age screenings. For $25 you can add glucose and cholesterol checks.

MCDH opens annual anti-tobacco contest to students

The McHenry County Department of Health announced that its 14th annual Anti-Tobacco Media Design Contest is now underway. The contest is open to all high school and college students in McHenry County. This year’s theme is, “The Truth About E-Cigarettes.” Entries will be judged on originality, peer appeal, design elements and creativity. The winning entry will have the student’s name, design and school displayed on posters, signs, social media and websites throughout the county. Members of MCDH’s Community Health staff, as well as representatives from health departments throughout northern Illinois, will make the final selection. Students interested in participating should contact their school’s art instructors — or MCDH at (815) 334-4852 or online at www.mcdh.info. The deadline for submission is Jan. 31. The contest has highlighted local talent while educating the community on the harmful effects of smoking and secondhand smoke since its inception in 2004. The project was made possible by funds received from the Illinois Department of Public Health. For more information, visit www.co.mchenry.il.us.

Huntley

HAPLD Friends Found. seeks funds for new library van

The Huntley Area Public Library District Friends Foundation is continuing a GoFundMe campaign that began in September 2017. The purpose of the campaign is to raise funds for the purchase of a new or used library van. The current library van is a 1998 model with more than 110,000 miles. As the van has aged, parts have become more difficult to find, and repairs have become expensive. The van is used for a variety of things, including the delivery of library materials to patrons who use the Library2Go service because they cannot visit the library due to illness or injury. This service is free, and includes private residences as well as residents at assisted living facilities Heritage Woods and Deer Path. The van is also used to pick up materials from the popular book drop located at the Huntley Jewel food store, and by staff for errands, meetings and special events. Donations are tax-deductible. To make a donation, visit www.huntleylibraryfriends.org. For more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Woodstock

Parsons graduates from prestigious FBI National Academy

The city announced that Woodstock Police Department Deputy Chief Jeffrey Parsons has graduated from the 270th session of the FBI National Academy. The National Academy program, held at the FBI Training Complex in Virginia, offers advanced training in police management, investigative skills, and physical and mental fitness. Participation is by invitation only for selected officers who have proven records as professionals within their respective agencies. Parsons’ class consisted of 222 men and women representing 49 states, 20 international countries, four federal civilian organizations and three military organizations. Following the 11-week program, Parsons was among those honored during a graduation ceremony at the FBI National Academy on Dec. 15.

Chamber to host 2nd Health & Wellness Expo

The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 2nd Health & Wellness Expo, hosted by Centegra HealthSystem, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at Flores Banquets, 240 N. Throop St. The event will feature exhibitors offering physical fitness, mental health, financial and medical services, as well as a variety of health and wellness products. Presentations and family-friendly activities will run throughout the day, and refreshments will be available. Admission is free. For more information, call (815) 338-2436 or visit www.woodstockilchamber.com.

Crystal Lake

Blue Star Banner Program seeks applicants

The city announced that the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the second set of banners in the Blue Star Banner Program. As part of the program — a joint effort between the city and the Chamber — banners honoring Crystal Lake residents and Crystal Lake government employees who serve in the military, and who are actively deployed, are displayed on light poles on the Virginia Street Corridor. The second set of Blue Star Banners will be installed in the spring and will remain on display for three to six months. Banners will be presented to the nominating party upon removal. Applications for honorees and banner sponsors can be found on the city’s website at www.crystallake.org/Home/Components/News or on the Chamber of Commerce website at www.clcchamber.com. Honoree applications and sponsorship forms can be sent to: Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, 427 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake, Ill. 60014 (Attn: Mary Margaret Maule). Nominated parties will be notified prior to the banner being placed. A maximum of 16 banners will displayed this spring, subject to participation. For more information, call (815) 459-2020 or visit www.crystallake.org.

Algonquin

Village Board approves property tax freeze

The village reported that the Algonquin Village Board unanimously approved freezing the current property tax level for the 2017 tax year during its meeting on Dec. 19, 2017. The $5.6 million property tax levy, which is payable by property owners in 2018, is below 2008 levels. The village’s property tax rate ranks among the lowest for a municipality in the regional area. The village receives approximately 6 cents of every dollar paid in property taxes — or 6 percent of a resident’s overall tax bill — with the remainder being paid to other taxing bodies such as schools, counties and other special districts. A total of 84 percent of the village’s portion of the property tax is dedicated to public safety. The approval of the flat property tax for 2017 comes on top of $1.4 million of property tax abatements for outstanding bond issues approved by the Village Board in July 2017. For more information, call (847) 658-4564 or visit www.algonquin.org/finance.

