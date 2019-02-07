McHenry Historical Society brings local ‘roadshow’ to county

The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum will host its seventh annual Antique Appraisal Day from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the museum, 6422 Main St., Union. Reserve a 10-minute slot for your treasure by calling the museum at 815-923-2267.

Appraisal categories include: China/ceramics, glass, art, toys, sports cards/memorabilia, jewelry, dolls, books and general antiques that includes textiles, photos and documents. Items must be portable enough for attendees to carry unassisted.

Advance registration, which runs through Feb. 19, is advised. The cost is $7 for each object with a maximum of three appraisals per person. Individual museum admission is included with a paid registration. Registration payment can be made with a credit card or check. Check payments must be received within one week of making your reservation, otherwise your time will become available for other appraisals.

Please arrive 15 minutes prior to your reserved time to check in and be seated in the appraiser’s area.

Walk-in appraisals on Feb. 23 will cost $9 per object and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis — pending time and scheduling constraints. Spectators are encouraged to watch the action. Regular museum admission will apply: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors & students, $12 for families.

There is free admission to the museum, as always, for society members.

Thanks to the generosity of our appraisers, all proceeds benefit the nonprofit historical society. This year’s outstanding lineup of appraisers include:

Debbie McArdle, Crystal Lake — Art, photography, textiles, holiday items, documents, country store advertising, pre-1920 American flags. Debbie is co-owner of Iron Horse Antiques & Appraisers in Crystal Lake. She has been an antiques collector since 1970 and an antiques dealer since 1978. Her husband, Jim, joined her in the business in 1996. They specialize in pre-1920 American antiques and currently sell at Roscoe Woodstock Antique Mall in Woodstock, as well as at various antiques shows around the country. They are members of the Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association, Wisconsin Antique Dealers Association, New England Appraisers Association and the Northern Illinois Antiques Dealers Association.

Jim McArdle, Crystal Lake — Pre-1900 American flags and coins. Co-owner Iron Horse Antiques & Appraisers in Crystal Lake.

Ben Petersen, Nancy Ann’s Antiques, Richmond — General appraiser specializing in lamps, watches and furniture. He has been collecting and appraising for more than 25 years.

Lynne Eltrevoog, Union — China and ceramics. A collector for more than 45 years and a dealer for more than 25 years, she specializes in china and glass. Lynne is owner of Cat’s Meow Antiques. She managed the former On The Square Antique Mall in Walworth, Wis. for 18 years.



Yvonne Wheeler, Richmond — American art pottery. Independent appraiser, avid collector, and seller of American Art pottery and tile. Yvonne’s expertise spans American pottery manufacturers, starting from the beginning of the 20th century, including Van Briggle, Weller, Roseville, Newcomb, Zainesville, Fulper, McCoy, Peters and Reed.

Ken Pakula, Rockford — Glass. Ken is a member of 20-30-40 Glass Society, a La Grange-based glass club dedicated to the study and preservation of glassware from the 1920s-’40s. He specializes in early American pattern glass.

Scott Teasdale, Crystal Lake — Art and oriental rugs. Scott has owned and operated Woodland Art Gallery and Frame Shop in Crystal Lake for about 40 years. His artistic knowledge ranges from etchings, to engravings, watercolors and oils. He also has expertise in the preservation of artwork through years working as a professional picture framer. He also has collected, bought and sold antique oriental rugs for nearly 40 years.

Kurt Gippert, Chicago — Books, maps, autographs. Kurt, owner of Kurt Gippert Bookseller, is an antiquarian, collectible and out-of-print book dealer and has been buying and selling books since 1990. He also deals in autographs, pre-1900 maps, ephemera and historic documents. He is a member of the ABAA (Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America). His bookstore in northwest Chicago is open to the public by appointment.

Barb Peterson, McHenry — Dolls and Quilts. Barb owns the Attic Window & Heirloom Doll Hospital in Walworth, Wis. and is a certified “doll doctor.” She also is a judge on the national level for the United Federation of Doll Clubs.

David Krieg, Harvard — Toys, advertising. Dave has been running auctions and appraising toys for more than a quarter century. “My specialty is anything with wheels,” said Dave, who began collecting more than 30 years ago. “First it was farm toys, then trucks and then advertising stuff.”

Bret Dougherty, Woodstock — jewelry. Bret is part owner, appraiser and head of acquisitions for Studio 2015 Jewelry in Woodstock. Studio 2015 moved from the Square to its present 6,500-square-foot studio at 11701 Catalpa Lane in 2007. Owner Tom Dougherty, his wife April and their sons Bret and Ches — along with their enthusiastic staff — continue to innovate. Among their favorite things to do is design jewelry and interact with people appraising jewelry.

Michael Osacky, Chicago — Sports. Michael’s business, Baseball in the Attic, specializes in pre-1970 vintage sports cards and memorabilia. He is a devote of tobacco and Cracker Jack baseball cards. He has appraised world championship collections from former NBA and MLB athletes and is certified by the National Association of Professional Appraisers.

