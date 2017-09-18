—- Second Harvard Balloon Fest rises to new heights

The Second Harvard Balloon Fest, Sept. 1-3, promised to have more balloons, more music and more enjoyment.

According to attendees like Laura Kilcullen from Marengo, the promise was fulfilled. She posted on the Balloon Fest Facebook page, “probably the best fest we have ever been to! Loved that we could have our RV there, tons of live music, food options, beer, kid’s fun, bags and so much more! The balloon Glow was amazing to see and the morning balloon launch was so awesome especially from up in a balloon.”

Twenty-five different nonprofit organizations from Harvard and surrounding communities got a chance to earn funds for their cause in exchange for volunteering to take tickets, direct traffic, keep the grounds clean, and myriad of other chores needed to make the Fest run smoothly.

Over the course of the Fest, 23 balloons, some shaped like animals, some with business logos prominent, launched at sunrise and sunset. The three night launches included Night Glow shows, where the balloon pilots alternately burst and quenched their flames to put on a spectacular show.

Last year’s inaugural event left some of the estimated 40,000 festival goers disappointed. According to Francine Boland-Kelly, wife of organizer Mike Kelly, the estimated attendance was “a bit overwhelming, and people didn’t quite understand the effect weather conditions can have on balloon launches.” This year the planning committee put in extra effort to educated the public on what to expect, offered more shuttle services provided by local entrepreneurs, expanded parking, and added entertainment venues like, “Movies in the Park.” The crowds for all three days estimated to exceed 60,000 people.

After the balloons took flight, a typical Fest day offered free yard games, pony rides, carnival games, knockerball, helicopter rides, and music by local bands like “Guys with Bad Eyes” and “Potts and Pans Steelband.” Hungry visitors enjoyed food, soft drinks and beer.

“Weather is a big factor” in what can be seen on any given day,” said Boland-Kelly. “That’s why it’s important to have other sources of entertainment. Besides weather, the balloons cannot fly back to the launch sites.

Ballooning requires a pilot’s license. The pilot has a 40-item checklist and criteria for take-off. Oftentimes, expectant riders or watchers get disappointed because weather prevents a take-off. Pilots in the area consider safety their utmost concern. Illinois has a good safety record. Only one balloon crashed in Illinois in the last 10 years.

Kids got the memory of climbing into the basket and lighting the fire. More than one visitor recalled a spectacular balloon ride from their past.

—- Second Harvard Balloon Fest rises to new heights —