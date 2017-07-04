–McLean County Calendar of Events

McLean County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — July 4, 2017
JULY 7
Concert on the Lawn in Lexington
Friday, 6-9 p.m.
Castle Gardens, 1280 P. J. Keller Hwy., Lexington
$15
This night’s entertainment is by ‘Chicago Farmer,’ a Bluegrass group. For more information, call (309) 826-6916.
Kids Run for Fun
Friday, 6 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Track
$1 (weekly drop-in rate)
Children aged 1-12 are invited to run each Friday evening. Children will be grouped according to age with the younger ones running first. For more information, call Normal Public Library at (309) (309) 452-1757.
JULY 8
Midwest Nationals Wrestling Tournament
Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
IWU Shirk Center, 302 E. Emerson St., Bloomington
$40
The Illinois Wesleyan University Shirk Center will host the tournament. For more information, call (309) 665-0033.
Friends Forever 5K
Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington
$20 adults; $10 students
Friends Forever is a national organization that promotes understanding and friendship between Arab and Jewish students. For more information, call (309) 662-3182.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard Concert: ‘Sweetwater’
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
33633 State Rte. 9
$5; reserved seating $5 extra
Bring your own seating to enjoy recognizable rock/pop covers from the 70s onward. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
Sewing Bag of Tricks
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College
Free
Charlotte Cronin will be on hand to explain her sewing tips and techniques to the Bloomington/Normal Sewing Guild. The meeting is free and everyone is welcome. For more information, call (309) 825-8183.
JULY 8-9
Sugar Creek Arts Festival
Saturday & Sunday, all day
11 Uptown Circle, Normal
Free, donations appreciated
Event includes a multitude of kid-friendly activities including a bike rodeo. For more information, visit www.uptownnormal.com/events.
JULY 9
Shakespeare Festival Presents “I Heart Juliet”
Sunday, 2-5 p.m.
Westhoff Theatre, 401 S. School St., Normal
$12-$49
The Q Brothers have adapted the Shakespeare classic into a hip-hop version filled with energy and humor. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.
JULY 11
Music Under the Stars: ‘The Fabulous Hoedads’
Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington
Free
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Concert supported by the Illinois Arts Council. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.
The Improvised Shakespeare Co.
Tuesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
$16
Based on audience suggestions a fully improvised Shakespeare masterpiece is created before your eyes. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.
Band Concert in Delavan
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park
Free
