–McLean County Calendar of Events

JULY 7

Concert on the Lawn in Lexington

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Castle Gardens, 1280 P. J. Keller Hwy., Lexington

$15

This night’s entertainment is by ‘Chicago Farmer,’ a Bluegrass group. For more information, call (309) 826-6916.

Kids Run for Fun

Friday, 6 p.m.

Illinois Wesleyan Track

$1 (weekly drop-in rate)

Children aged 1-12 are invited to run each Friday evening. Children will be grouped according to age with the younger ones running first. For more information, call Normal Public Library at (309) (309) 452-1757.

JULY 8

Midwest Nationals Wrestling Tournament

Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

IWU Shirk Center, 302 E. Emerson St., Bloomington

$40

The Illinois Wesleyan University Shirk Center will host the tournament. For more information, call (309) 665-0033.

Friends Forever 5K

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

$20 adults; $10 students

Friends Forever is a national organization that promotes understanding and friendship between Arab and Jewish students. For more information, call (309) 662-3182.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard Concert: ‘Sweetwater’

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

33633 State Rte. 9

$5; reserved seating $5 extra

Bring your own seating to enjoy recognizable rock/pop covers from the 70s onward. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Sewing Bag of Tricks

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College

Free

Charlotte Cronin will be on hand to explain her sewing tips and techniques to the Bloomington/Normal Sewing Guild. The meeting is free and everyone is welcome. For more information, call (309) 825-8183.

JULY 8-9

Sugar Creek Arts Festival

Saturday & Sunday, all day

11 Uptown Circle, Normal

Free, donations appreciated

Event includes a multitude of kid-friendly activities including a bike rodeo. For more information, visit www.uptownnormal.com/events.

JULY 9

Shakespeare Festival Presents “I Heart Juliet”

Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

Westhoff Theatre, 401 S. School St., Normal

$12-$49

The Q Brothers have adapted the Shakespeare classic into a hip-hop version filled with energy and humor. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.

JULY 11

Music Under the Stars: ‘The Fabulous Hoedads’

Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

Free

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Concert supported by the Illinois Arts Council. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.

The Improvised Shakespeare Co.

Tuesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$16

Based on audience suggestions a fully improvised Shakespeare masterpiece is created before your eyes. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.

Band Concert in Delavan

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

Free

