–McLean County Calendar of Events

McLean County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — July 25, 2017
JULY 27
Franklin Park Concert
Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Corner of Walnut and McLean, Bloomington
Free
Join conductor Michael Wallace and the Community Concert Band as they perform a wide variety of music including marches, overtures, show tunes, dance music, novelty and traditional selections. Come early and enjoy the ice cream socials in the historic surroundings of Franklin Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.
Harvest and Herb Festival
Thursday, 4:30-6 p.m.
Unity Community Center, 632 Orlando Ave., Normal
Free
Event includes children’s activities, food demos and samples, and free fresh garden produce. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.
Melted Pony Bead Suncatcher
Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College
Free
Seniors and other adults will make colored sun catchers to hang in a window. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.
JULY 27-30
Miller Park Theatre Presents “Once Upon a Mattress”
Thur., Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sun., 2 p.m.
Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington
Free
Theatre company presents musical comedy based on the fairytale, The Princess and the Pea. For more information, call (309) 434-2766.
JULY 28
The Harp Blues Band in Concert
Friday, 6-9 p.m.
Castle Gardens, 1280 P.J. Keller Hwy., Lexington
$10-$15
Enjoy the music in the park, visit a historic house, and see the vintage carousel. Bring a picnic, but bring no beverages. For more information, visit castlegardens.us.
JULY 29
38th Annual Cultural Festival
Saturday, begins at 10 a.m.
ISU’s Brown Ballroom, Corner of W. College and N. University, Normal
Free
A fun-filled day of entertainment for the entire family plus activities, vendors and a special kids zone with just for the youngsters with games, bounce house, and face painting. For more information, call (309) 242-4049.
“Human Library” Experience
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington
Free
Come together with other people for intentional, face-to-face conversations. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.
Introduction to Podcasting
Saturday, 2-4 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College
Free
Learn the ins and outs of podcasting. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.
Plant Propagation Workshop
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
Sarah’s Garden at David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington
$10
U of I Extension horticulture staff and Master Gardeners demonstrate plant propagation techniques. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.
AUGUST 1
Music Under the Stars
Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave. Bloomington
Free
Bring your own seating and enjoy the music. Supported by the Illinois Arts Council. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.
AUGUST 2-6
McLean County Fair
All day
McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington
$3-$7
Food & Farm Family Fun Zone, Petting Zoo, Comedy & Magic Shows, Music Tent with daily live broadcasts, Face Painting, Hit and Miss Engines, Tour 4H Exhibits, Antique Tractor Display, Dog Agility Demonstration, Emergency Services Display, Balloon Twisting Artists. For more information, call (309) 663-6497.
