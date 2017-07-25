–McLean County Calendar of Events

JULY 27

Franklin Park Concert

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Corner of Walnut and McLean, Bloomington

Free

Join conductor Michael Wallace and the Community Concert Band as they perform a wide variety of music including marches, overtures, show tunes, dance music, novelty and traditional selections. Come early and enjoy the ice cream socials in the historic surroundings of Franklin Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.

Harvest and Herb Festival

Thursday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Unity Community Center, 632 Orlando Ave., Normal

Free

Event includes children’s activities, food demos and samples, and free fresh garden produce. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.

Melted Pony Bead Suncatcher

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College

Free

Seniors and other adults will make colored sun catchers to hang in a window. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

JULY 27-30

Miller Park Theatre Presents “Once Upon a Mattress”

Thur., Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sun., 2 p.m.

Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

Free

Theatre company presents musical comedy based on the fairytale, The Princess and the Pea. For more information, call (309) 434-2766.

JULY 28

The Harp Blues Band in Concert

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Castle Gardens, 1280 P.J. Keller Hwy., Lexington

$10-$15

Enjoy the music in the park, visit a historic house, and see the vintage carousel. Bring a picnic, but bring no beverages. For more information, visit castlegardens.us.

JULY 29

38th Annual Cultural Festival

Saturday, begins at 10 a.m.

ISU’s Brown Ballroom, Corner of W. College and N. University, Normal

Free

A fun-filled day of entertainment for the entire family plus activities, vendors and a special kids zone with just for the youngsters with games, bounce house, and face painting. For more information, call (309) 242-4049.

“Human Library” Experience

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

Come together with other people for intentional, face-to-face conversations. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Introduction to Podcasting

Saturday, 2-4 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College

Free

Learn the ins and outs of podcasting. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

Plant Propagation Workshop

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Sarah’s Garden at David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

$10

U of I Extension horticulture staff and Master Gardeners demonstrate plant propagation techniques. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.

AUGUST 1

Music Under the Stars

Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave. Bloomington

Free

Bring your own seating and enjoy the music. Supported by the Illinois Arts Council. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.

AUGUST 2-6

McLean County Fair

All day

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

$3-$7

Food & Farm Family Fun Zone, Petting Zoo, Comedy & Magic Shows, Music Tent with daily live broadcasts, Face Painting, Hit and Miss Engines, Tour 4H Exhibits, Antique Tractor Display, Dog Agility Demonstration, Emergency Services Display, Balloon Twisting Artists. For more information, call (309) 663-6497.

–McLean County Calendar of Events–