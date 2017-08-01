–McLean County Calendar of Events

AUG. 3-4

First Friday- Live Street Art

Friday & Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington

Free

Event showcases numerous galleries, studios and artists downtown. For more information, call (309) 829-9599.

AUG. 4

Concert on the Lawn in Lexington

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Castle Gardens, 1280 P.J. Keller Highway

$10-$15

Barker Chevrolet presents Lick Creek at historic house and gardens. Restored carousel and an MTC 36-passenger train available for rides. For more information, call (309) 826-6916.

AUG. 5

Baby Expo

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Brown Ballroom, Bone Student Center, Normal

$5

Event offers a chance to connect with baby, toddler and parent products and businesses. For more information, call (309) 807-2369.

Movies Under the Dome: ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Saturday, 1 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

Along with the screening of the film, there will be a display of thematic artifacts from the Museum’s collection and commentary about the film’s local connection. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Pet Expo

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 Kays Dr., Normal

Free

Pet owners and pets welcome. Pet products, pet adoptions, demonstrations, pet costume contest, pet contests and food truck. For more information, call (309) 212-8865.

Hawaiian Shirt Night at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5; reserved deck seating $5 extra

Energetic music provided by the band “Heroso.” Hawaiian Shirt Night honors the vineyard’s founder Paul Hahn. $1 of every ticket will be donated to Colon Cancer Alliance. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

AUG. 6

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Sunday, 7:39-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25-$45

The “Rock Party Tour” provides spirited rock ‘n roll music. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

AUG. 7

The Art of Animals at Miller Park Zoo

Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

$25

Participants will meet some animals and study their physical characteristics, then use this information in sketching a few subjects. All art material will be provided, please bring a lunch. Co-sponsored by the Zoo and Sugar Grove Nature Center. For more information, call (309) 874-2174.

New-Sibling Classes Offered

Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Medical Ctr., 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$15

Children will learn what to expect with the arrival of a new baby brother or sister, such as common emotions, infant appearance and infant behavior. This class is designed for children aged 5 to 11, but children under five are welcome to attend with a parent. To register, visit advocatehealth.com/bromenn.

AUG. 8

Music Under the Stars: The Jim Markum Swing Band

Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

Free

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music. For more information, visit bpard.org.

Smoking Cessation 101

Tuesday, 11 a.m.-noon

OSF St. Joseph Medical Ctr., 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington

Free

Attend an information session to learn more about local and nationally based programs to help you quit! One-on-one counseling and self-help guides are available for an additional fee. For more information, call (309) 661-5151.

AUG. 9

New Day Ringers Perform at Normal Library

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Handbell performance that aims to teach as well as entertain. For more information, call (309) 454-4668.

–McLean County Calendar of Events–