–McLean County Calendar of Events

AUG. 17

Poetry Is Normal: Beat Poetry and Cool Jazz

Thursday, 7:30-8:30

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Read poems you have written or by poetry you admire. This month the poems to be considered are nonconformist works with the sounds and rhythms of jazz poetry. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Movie Matinee at the Library

Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The movie “Age of Adaline” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

AUG. 18

Shakespeare Festival Celebration Dinner

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Double Tree Hotel Ballroom, 10 Brickyard Dr., Bloomington

$100

The 40th anniversary dinner will feature professional actors Tom Quinn and David Kortemeier. For more information, visit IllinoisShakes.com.

Bruegala: A Festival of Beer

Fri. & Sat. 6:30-11 a.m.

The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Rd., Normal

$15 admission

The Bloomington-Normal Jaycee’s 18th annual Bruegala will benefit local charities. For more information, visit bruegala.com.

School Spirit Night Open Skate

Friday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Pepsi Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington

$6; skate rental $2

Skaters who dress in their school’s spirit wear or show their student ID will receive $1 off admission. For more information, call (309) 434-2737.

Cilantro: Herb of the Year

Friday, 11 a.m.-noon

U of I Horticulture Center, Raab Road, Normal

$3

Included are cooking demonstrations and tasting. Master Gardeners will share their favorite recipes that incorporate cilantro. For more information, call (309) 862-4041.

AUG. 18-20

Danvers Days

Fri., 4:30-11 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Village Park

Free

Event includes carnival, live entertainment, Lions Club Dinner on Friday, Fire Department Pork Chop Dinner on Saturday, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and a parade at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit danversdays.org.

AUG. 19

Basic Life Support Class

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$50

The class is designed for health care professionals who provide care to patients in a variety of settings, including hospital and non-hospital. Pre-registration and payment is required 48 hours in advance of class. Call (309) 661-5153.

Total Eclipse of the Heartland

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Program for young people starts with space stories in the Book Nook and includes crafts and a special space mission using Breakout EDU. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Drop-In DIY Make It Day

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Come to the library for motivation and materials, sewing machines and supplies, including a 3D printer. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

5Khaos Benefits Easter Seals

Saturday, all day

Hunter Oaks Equestrian Trails, 236 Mac Allen Lake Road, Carlock

$48

6th annual run through 5K of rolling terrain and 20 obstacles. Register by visiting 5khaos.org.

6.6K Race on Route 66

Saturday, check-in begins at 6:30 a.m.

Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup, 5257 Old Rte. 66, Shirley

$40

The race is a 4.1 mile event sponsored by CORE of McLean to provide funds for McLean community projects. Register by visiting mclean-il.com/tourism/get-your-6-6/.

Front Street Music Festival

Saturday, 2-10 p.m.

Jazz Up Front, 107 W. Front, Bloomington

Free

The outdoor event promotes downtown businesses, especially those in the Front Street neighborhood along historic Route 66. For more information, call (309) 200-8216.

Concert at the Vineyard: The Shake

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 band cover

The Shake offers classic rock music. Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

McLean County Home Front during WWI

Saturday, 1 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Bill Kemp, the Museum’s librarian, will give an illustrated program about the County’s home front during the war. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Delavan Cruise In

Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

Downtown Delavan

Free

AUG. 21

Eclipse Viewing Party at the Vineyard

Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

Free

The eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. and be darkest at 1:17 p.m. Bring your own safety glasses. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Observe the Solar Eclipse at Heartland CC

Monday, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Heartland Community College ACEC auditorium, 1500 W. Raab Rd., Normal

Free

Enjoy a brief presentation about the eclipse and watch the event with free NASA approved safety glasses. Register by visiting heartland.edu/continuingEd/.

AUG. 22

The Importance of Being Earnest – Sneak Peak

Tuesday, 7-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

NPL invites you to enjoy a sneak peek of Heartland Theatre’s upcoming show, meeting the staff and discussing the play. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

Mommy and Me Class

Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$15 per couple

This class teaches parents the skills needed to be comfortable in caring for a new baby during the first few weeks at home. Many topics will be covered, including care of mom, basic infant care skills, safety and normal newborn characteristics. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.

