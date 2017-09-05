–McLean County Calendar of Events

McLean County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 5, 2017
SEPT. 7
Light the Night in Uptown Normal
Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
11 Uptown Circle
Free
Light the Night features safety-checks, giveaways, and free bike lights for everyone. Any bike without lights gets a free front and rear LED light. Connect-Transit will be on hand offering hands-on demonstrations of their front -loading bike racks. For more information, visit uptownnormal.com.
Make an Upcycled Book Cover Flower Press
Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon
Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College St.
Free
Preserve your summer flowers in a flower press made from book covers. Register by calling (309) 452-1757.
SEPT. 8-9
Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” Performed
Fri. & Sat., 7:30-10 p.m.
Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinshood Ln., Bloomington
$15; $13 for students, seniors and active military
The classic play about a businessman who has to live with a decision that has tragic consequences. For more information, call (309) 663-2121.
SEPT. 9
Brad’s Ride to Freedom Fundraiser
Saturday, all day
VFW Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington
$10
Celebrate Brad Alexander’s life while raising funds to assist children, teens and adults in crisis. All profits donated to McLean County Center for Human Services Crisis Team. For more information, call (309) 275-4517.
Cruise at the Mansion
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington
Free
Enjoy the car show on the grounds of the David Davis Mansion. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.
Rader Family Farms Opening
Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
1238 Ropp Rd., Normal
Admission required for the activities area only
Agri-entertainment activities for all ages, Giant Corn Maze, hayrides, jumping pillow and pumpkins. For more information, visit raderfamilyfarms.com.
Music Festival Featuring Lee Brice
Saturday, noon-11 p.m.
The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Rd., Normal
$45
Five bands will play from 4-11 p.m. For more information, call (309) 665-0033.
Afternoon Tea & Program
Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.
Vrooman Mansion Bed and Breakfast, 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington
$36
Reserve your place for this program that will give the history of teacups and china patterns. For more information or reservations, call (309) 827-2200.
A Noble Run 5K in Bloomington
Saturday, 2-5 p.m.
Drifters Pub, 612 N. Main St.
$25
5K run to raise funds for veterans’ suicide prevention. For more information, visit classy.org/checkout/donations?eid=138355.
Patrick n Swayze at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5
The band delivers modern pop music. Bring your own seating, or pay $5 for a seat on the deck. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
SEPT. 10
Lexington’s Trail Market
Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
1103 W. Main St.
Free
Car show with DJ, vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities. For more information, call (309) 830-3584.
SEPT. 11-12
Art Show: The Incurable Romantic
Monday & Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Joe McCauley Art Gallery at Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Rd., Normal
Free
Artist Michele Peterson’s works combine drawn and painted elements in oil, graphite and pastel. For more information, call (309) 268-8599.
