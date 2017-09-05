–McLean County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 7

Light the Night in Uptown Normal

Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

11 Uptown Circle

Free

Light the Night features safety-checks, giveaways, and free bike lights for everyone. Any bike without lights gets a free front and rear LED light. Connect-Transit will be on hand offering hands-on demonstrations of their front -loading bike racks. For more information, visit uptownnormal.com.

Make an Upcycled Book Cover Flower Press

Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College St.

Free

Preserve your summer flowers in a flower press made from book covers. Register by calling (309) 452-1757.

SEPT. 8-9

Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” Performed

Fri. & Sat., 7:30-10 p.m.

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinshood Ln., Bloomington

$15; $13 for students, seniors and active military

The classic play about a businessman who has to live with a decision that has tragic consequences. For more information, call (309) 663-2121.

SEPT. 9

Brad’s Ride to Freedom Fundraiser

Saturday, all day

VFW Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington

$10

Celebrate Brad Alexander’s life while raising funds to assist children, teens and adults in crisis. All profits donated to McLean County Center for Human Services Crisis Team. For more information, call (309) 275-4517.

Cruise at the Mansion

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

Free

Enjoy the car show on the grounds of the David Davis Mansion. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

Rader Family Farms Opening

Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

1238 Ropp Rd., Normal

Admission required for the activities area only

Agri-entertainment activities for all ages, Giant Corn Maze, hayrides, jumping pillow and pumpkins. For more information, visit raderfamilyfarms.com.

Music Festival Featuring Lee Brice

Saturday, noon-11 p.m.

The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Rd., Normal

$45

Five bands will play from 4-11 p.m. For more information, call (309) 665-0033.

Afternoon Tea & Program

Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Vrooman Mansion Bed and Breakfast, 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington

$36

Reserve your place for this program that will give the history of teacups and china patterns. For more information or reservations, call (309) 827-2200.

A Noble Run 5K in Bloomington

Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

Drifters Pub, 612 N. Main St.

$25

5K run to raise funds for veterans’ suicide prevention. For more information, visit classy.org/checkout/donations?eid=138355.

Patrick n Swayze at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5

The band delivers modern pop music. Bring your own seating, or pay $5 for a seat on the deck. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

SEPT. 10

Lexington’s Trail Market

Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

1103 W. Main St.

Free

Car show with DJ, vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities. For more information, call (309) 830-3584.

SEPT. 11-12

Art Show: The Incurable Romantic

Monday & Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Joe McCauley Art Gallery at Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Rd., Normal

Free

Artist Michele Peterson’s works combine drawn and painted elements in oil, graphite and pastel. For more information, call (309) 268-8599.

–McLean County Calendar of Events–