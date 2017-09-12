–McLean County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 14

Evening of Dreams: Heartland Feud

Thursday, 6:30-11:30 p.m.

DoubleTree Hotel, 10 Brickyard Dr., Bloomington

$50

Raising money for student scholarships takes center stage as teams face off in a fun rendition of Heartland Feud. For more information, call (309) 268-8110.

Rhea Edge Featured in Art Exhibit

Through October 28

McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington

Free

The recent works of Eureka College Professor Rhea Edge will be featured in an exhibit at the MCAC. Her work focuses on turtles and birds to illustrate the vulnerability and endurance of life in the balance. For more information, call (309) 829-0011.

SEPT. 15

Kickball Tournament at the Corn Crib

Friday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

1000 W. Raab Rd., Normal

Spectator $15; Team $550; Individual $75

24-team single elimination kickball tournament to benefit McLean County nonprofit organizations. For more information, call (309) 829-1183.

What’s It Worth? With Mark Moran

Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Discover if your treasures have any monetary value. Schedule a time with Moran for an appraisal by calling (309) 452-1757.

SEPT. 16

Barn Quilt Heritage Trail Opening Event

Saturday, 10 a.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

Free

The event begins with reading of poems by local poets who were inspired by the new barn quilts. At 11 a.m. there’s an auction of the 2×2 foot barn quilts. At noon, the tour brochures are handed out to get the tour underway. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.

Poets Allison Joseph & Jon Tibble at the Library

Saturday, 1-2 p.m.

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Carbondale poet Allison Joseph is founder of No Chair Press, a publishing house dedicated to formal verse. Her husband, Jon Tribble is editor of the Crab Orchard Review. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

Cruise for Cancer

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal

$10

Calling all motorcyclists to cruise along Rt. 66 and return for a Street Party at 2 p.m. featuring 80s rock band Retro-Fit. For more information, call (309) 451-2209.

Bubblegum Jack Featured at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9.

$5 bad cover charge

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Reserve deck seating for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

SEPT. 19

Confident Parenting Class Offered at Advocate BroMenn

Tuesday, 6-9 p.m.

1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$15 per couple

The class covers the growth and development of infants. Among topics to be discussed will be the handling of minor illnesses and car seat safety. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.

Growing Carnivorous Plants Webinar

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.; repeats Sep. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Participate from your home computer

Free

The University of Illinois Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson will discuss the interesting plants and offer ways to care for them. For more information, call (309) 663-8270.

SEPT. 20

Free Healthy Living Class for Seniors

Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Activity & Recreation Center, 600 E Willow St., Normal

Free

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center will offer a presentation on heart disease and weight management. Participants are encouraged to bring their cell phone, tablet or laptop to download the free “My Fitness Pal” app. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.

NPL Bookclub Discusses “Dune”

Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Everyone is welcome to join in the discussion. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Infant CPR Class Offered at BroMenn

Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.

1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$35 per couple

The class is designed for new parents and caregivers. For more information, call (30) 268-2248.

Heartsaver CPR Class

Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington

$30

The class will cover how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking. Register by visiting advocatehealth.com/bromenn.

–McLean County Calendar of Events–