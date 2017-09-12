–McLean County Calendar of Events

McLean County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 12, 2017
SEPT. 14
Evening of Dreams: Heartland Feud
Thursday, 6:30-11:30 p.m.
DoubleTree Hotel, 10 Brickyard Dr., Bloomington
$50
Raising money for student scholarships takes center stage as teams face off in a fun rendition of Heartland Feud. For more information, call (309) 268-8110.
Rhea Edge Featured in Art Exhibit
Through October 28
McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington
Free
The recent works of Eureka College Professor Rhea Edge will be featured in an exhibit at the MCAC. Her work focuses on turtles and birds to illustrate the vulnerability and endurance of life in the balance. For more information, call (309) 829-0011.
SEPT. 15
Kickball Tournament at the Corn Crib
Friday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
1000 W. Raab Rd., Normal
Spectator $15; Team $550; Individual $75
24-team single elimination kickball tournament to benefit McLean County nonprofit organizations. For more information, call (309) 829-1183.
What’s It Worth? With Mark Moran
Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Discover if your treasures have any monetary value. Schedule a time with Moran for an appraisal by calling (309) 452-1757.
SEPT. 16
Barn Quilt Heritage Trail Opening Event
Saturday, 10 a.m.
David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington
Free
The event begins with reading of poems by local poets who were inspired by the new barn quilts. At 11 a.m. there’s an auction of the 2×2 foot barn quilts. At noon, the tour brochures are handed out to get the tour underway. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.
Poets Allison Joseph & Jon Tibble at the Library
Saturday, 1-2 p.m.
Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Carbondale poet Allison Joseph is founder of No Chair Press, a publishing house dedicated to formal verse. Her husband, Jon Tribble is editor of the Crab Orchard Review. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.
Cruise for Cancer
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal
$10
Calling all motorcyclists to cruise along Rt. 66 and return for a Street Party at 2 p.m. featuring 80s rock band Retro-Fit. For more information, call (309) 451-2209.
Bubblegum Jack Featured at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9.
$5 bad cover charge
Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Reserve deck seating for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
SEPT. 19
Confident Parenting Class Offered at Advocate BroMenn
Tuesday, 6-9 p.m.
1304 Franklin Ave., Normal
$15 per couple
The class covers the growth and development of infants. Among topics to be discussed will be the handling of minor illnesses and car seat safety. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.
Growing Carnivorous Plants Webinar
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.; repeats Sep. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Participate from your home computer
Free
The University of Illinois Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson will discuss the interesting plants and offer ways to care for them. For more information, call (309) 663-8270.
SEPT. 20
Free Healthy Living Class for Seniors
Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Activity & Recreation Center, 600 E Willow St., Normal
Free
Advocate BroMenn Medical Center will offer a presentation on heart disease and weight management. Participants are encouraged to bring their cell phone, tablet or laptop to download the free “My Fitness Pal” app. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.
NPL Bookclub Discusses “Dune”
Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Everyone is welcome to join in the discussion. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.
Infant CPR Class Offered at BroMenn
Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.
1304 Franklin Ave., Normal
$35 per couple
The class is designed for new parents and caregivers. For more information, call (30) 268-2248.
Heartsaver CPR Class
Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m.
Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington
$30
The class will cover how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking. Register by visiting advocatehealth.com/bromenn.
