–McLean County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 21

Movie Matinee for Adults at the Library

Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The movie “A Dog’s Purpose” will be shown on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

SEPT. 21-24

Niña and Pinta Replica Ships Moored at Peoria

Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront, 110 SW Water St.

$8 adults; $7 seniors, $6 students 5-16; 4 and under free

Self-guided tours of the replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships. For more information or to schedule group tour, call (787) 672-2152 or visit thenina.com.

SEPT. 22-24

Golden Eagle Intertribal Powwow

Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lake Lou Yaeger Solar Circle, 4 Marina Lane, Litchfield

Free admission and parking

Storytelling for young and old, children’s dances, treats and gifts, handcrafted vendors, food, auctions and raffles. Representatives from several different Tribal Nations. For more information, call (217) 851-2206.

SEPT. 23

The Governor Comes to Lexington

Saturday, between noon and 2 p.m.

Main St.

Free

Governor Bruce Rauner takes his Annual Governor’s Ride to Springfield on Rte. 66 and Lexington has been chosen to be one of his 2 stops. The Governor will be joined by 500 or more motorcycles to honor Lexington’s American Legion Veterans and First Responders. For more information, visit lexingtonillinois.org.

Miller Park Zoo Do

Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

$75

Event includes up-close animal encounters, dinner, unique auction items and live music. Adults only. Pre-register by calling (309) 434-2243.

Insane Inflatable 5K

Saturday, all day

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

$49-$100

Event raises funds for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. For more information, call (419) 789-1021.

‘Frozen’ Princess Party Open Skate

Saturday, 12:40-1:55 p.m.

Pepsi Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington

$6; skate rental $2

Girls can wear their princess dresses and skate to the music of ‘Frozen.’ For more information, call (309) 434-2875.

St. Jude Walk/Run Featuring the We Care Half Marathon

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Rd., Normal

$10 for walk, $20 for run. Children 5 and under free

Family friendly event raises funds to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and features a scenic 5K run, family activities and live entertainment. To register, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

Highway J Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 per person band cover

Highway J is a rock band with a difference. Bring a lawn chair or purchase seating on the deck for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Medici Oktoberfest

Saturday, 4-10 p.m.

11 Uptown Circle, Normal

$5 donation

Enjoy seasonal brews, traditional German food and live polka music. For more information, visit uptownnormal.com/events/.

Michael W. Smith Performs at Braden Auditorium

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal

Michael W. Smith with special guest Grayson Reed will perform. For more information, visit michaelwsmith.com or call (309) 438-5444.

SEPT. 24-25

Alpaca Farm Days

Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mon., 1-5 p.m.

Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E 400 North Rd., Heyworth

Free

Come out to see the animals, watch demonstrations of spinning and felting, and purchase products made of alpaca fur. For more information, call (309) 473-3232.

SEPT. 26-27

Secretary of State Services at ISU

Tuesday & Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Spotlight Room, ISU Bone Student Center, 100 N. University, Normal

Free

Renew divers’ licenses, get vehicle stickers, sign up for organ/tissue donor, make changes to titles/registrations, and get parking placard for persons with disabilities. For more information, visit cyberdriveillinois.com.

SEPT. 27

Catapult Performs at BCPA

Wednesday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$20, $25, $30

Catapult features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create magical shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

–McLean County Calendar of Events–