–McLean County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 28-30

Tailgates & Tallboys Festival

Thur., 6-11 p.m., Fri. 4:30-11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Festival Lawn

$29-$99 (1-3 day passes available)

Headliners will be Chris Janson on Thursday, Aaron Lewis on Friday and Cole Swindell on Saturday. For more information, visit limelighteventplex.com.

SEPT. 29-30

Tremont Townwide Garage Sale

SEPT. 30

Coffee with a Cop

Saturday, 8-11 a.m.

106 W. Monroe, Bloomington

Free

Join local police officers for coffee and conversation. Coffee Hound is providing free coffee and treats for the event. For more information, call (309) 665-0033.

Uptown Block Party & Bike Rodeo

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

11 Uptown Circle, Normal

Free

Street festival including booths, stage performances, climbing wall, touch-a-truck and a kids make and sell event. For more information, call (309) 454-2444.

Vineyard Features ‘PhannieRae & The Soul Shakers’

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 per person band cover

Musical group covers genres from classic rock to motown. Reserve seating on the deck $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Farmers’ Market

7:30 am

Free

McLean County Museum, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

The Downtown Bloomington Association Farmers’ Market is a producer-only market offering a wide array of farm products grown and produced by the individual selling these items.

The market features different musical performances each week. Cooking demos are offered regularly, and the Kids’ Zone has sponsors that offer weekly hands-on activities for all ages.

SEPT. 30 – OCT. 1

Evergreen Cemetery Walk

Saturday & Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington

$17; children and students $5

Annual event hosted by McLean County Museum of History, Illinois Voices Theatre and the 150-year-old Cemetery brings to life some of the dead in vignettes featuring costumed actors. Event repeats on Oct. 7-8. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

OCT. 1

Thunderbirds Car Show

Sunday, all day

Hampton Inn and Suites, 320 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Free

34th Annual Land of Lincoln Thunderbirds Car show. For more information, (309) 452-8900.

OCT. 3, 5

Four Seasons Gardening program

University of Illinois Extension continues with their third webinar of their exciting fall series with the session titled, Gardening as Therapy. This series is offered twice — first at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. For more information on these webinars or upcoming Horticulture programs, contact us at the McLean County Extension Office at (309) 663-8306.

OCT. 6 -7

First Friday

Art Scavenger Hunt

5 to 8 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington, 106 W Monroe

Free

The event showcases the numerous galleries, studios and artists downtown. Come October, it’s time for the Tour de Metro, a downtown living tour that showcases central district housing options located on the upper floors of downtown businesses. For more information, (309) 829-9599.

–McLean County Calendar of Events–