–McLean County Calendar of Events

McLean County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 13, 2017
JUNE 15
Movie Matinee: ‘My Dog Skip’
Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Given a terrier for his birthday, Willie Morris turn bullies into friends, tangle with hapless moonshiners and win the affections of the prettiest girl in school. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.
History Makers’ Gala
Thursday, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Brown Ballroom, Bone Student Center, Illinois State University
$60
Four senior citizens who have been dedicated servants and volunteers will be honored. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.
History of Bicycle Show Opens
Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington
Free
To celebrate the opening of the new display, everyone is invited to bring bicycles to the park for show and tell. An ice cream social will be held, and the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band will entertain from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.
JUNE 16
Potterversary Party
Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the start of the Harry Potter series with crafts, games and other activities. For more information, call (309) 454-4668.
JUNE 16-17
Gardens Totally Rock
Friday 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington
$20; children $7
Be on the lookout for big rocks, little rocks, and rocks of all shapes and colors that garden owners have incorporated into their gardens. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.
JUNE 17
Drop-in DIY Adult Make It Day
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
The library will have sewing machines, craft supplies, Silhouette, Sizzix and a 3D printer set-up for use. The activity is intended for those 15 and older. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.
Lavenders & Lemons, a Kitchen Tour & More
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Locations around downtown Bloomington
$20
The Illinois Symphony Guild of Bloomington-Normal invites you to tour fabulous kitchens in a variety of new and historic Bloomington-Normal neighborhoods including Country Club Place, Hawthorn Hills, Soldiers and Sailors Home, Downtown, Founders Grove, and Sunset Road neighborhoods. For more information, call (800) 401-7222.
Summer Solstice Concert at the BCPA
Saturday, noon-10 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$15
The event will offer traditional and craft beer, food trucks and live music. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.
Luau Beach Party Open Skate
Saturday, 3:10-4:40 p.m.
Pepsi Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington
$6; $2 skate rental
Wear Hawaiian style clothing and receive $1 off admission. For more information, call (309) 434-2875.
Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9
$5, under 12 free
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the groove-driven funk and other favorites of one of the area’s best bands. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
JUNE 18
Father’s Day Is Fishing Day
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9
Come out and fish in the pond. Bring a picnic and catch some fish, complements of the Hahn family. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
JUNE 19
Family and Friends CPR
Monday, 3-5 p.m.
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington
$25
The course includes adult, child, infant and hands-only CPR. Pre-registration and payment is required 48 hours in advance of class For more information, visit osfhealthcare.org/st-joseph/calendar/event/2075/.
State Farm Student-Athlete Recognition Banquet
Monday, 7 p.m.
The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington
$25
Event recognizes outstanding scholar athletes, coaches, volunteers and organizers. For more information, call (309) 665-0033.
JUNE 20
Woman’s Book Club Offered in Normal
Tuesday, 9-10:30 a.m.
Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave.
Free
The featured book this month is “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin. Light breakfast will be served. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.
Dance Yourself Fit
Tuesdays, 5:45-6:35 p.m.
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington
$48
Classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 20-July 20. For more information, call (309) 661-5151.
JUNE 21
Cholesterol/Glucose Testing
Wednesday, 8-9 a.m.
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington
$25
Test includes total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, and blood glucose. Twelve-hour fasting is recommended. For more information, call (309) 661-5151.
