–McLean County Calendar of Events

JUNE 15

Movie Matinee: ‘My Dog Skip’

Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Given a terrier for his birthday, Willie Morris turn bullies into friends, tangle with hapless moonshiners and win the affections of the prettiest girl in school. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

History Makers’ Gala

Thursday, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Brown Ballroom, Bone Student Center, Illinois State University

$60

Four senior citizens who have been dedicated servants and volunteers will be honored. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

History of Bicycle Show Opens

Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Free

To celebrate the opening of the new display, everyone is invited to bring bicycles to the park for show and tell. An ice cream social will be held, and the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band will entertain from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

JUNE 16

Potterversary Party

Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the start of the Harry Potter series with crafts, games and other activities. For more information, call (309) 454-4668.

JUNE 16-17

Gardens Totally Rock

Friday 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

$20; children $7

Be on the lookout for big rocks, little rocks, and rocks of all shapes and colors that garden owners have incorporated into their gardens. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

JUNE 17

Drop-in DIY Adult Make It Day

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The library will have sewing machines, craft supplies, Silhouette, Sizzix and a 3D printer set-up for use. The activity is intended for those 15 and older. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Lavenders & Lemons, a Kitchen Tour & More

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Locations around downtown Bloomington

$20

The Illinois Symphony Guild of Bloomington-Normal invites you to tour fabulous kitchens in a variety of new and historic Bloomington-Normal neighborhoods including Country Club Place, Hawthorn Hills, Soldiers and Sailors Home, Downtown, Founders Grove, and Sunset Road neighborhoods. For more information, call (800) 401-7222.

Summer Solstice Concert at the BCPA

Saturday, noon-10 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$15

The event will offer traditional and craft beer, food trucks and live music. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

Luau Beach Party Open Skate

Saturday, 3:10-4:40 p.m.

Pepsi Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington

$6; $2 skate rental

Wear Hawaiian style clothing and receive $1 off admission. For more information, call (309) 434-2875.

Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9

$5, under 12 free

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the groove-driven funk and other favorites of one of the area’s best bands. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

JUNE 18

Father’s Day Is Fishing Day

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9

Come out and fish in the pond. Bring a picnic and catch some fish, complements of the Hahn family. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

JUNE 19

Family and Friends CPR

Monday, 3-5 p.m.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$25

The course includes adult, child, infant and hands-only CPR. Pre-registration and payment is required 48 hours in advance of class For more information, visit osfhealthcare.org/st-joseph/calendar/event/2075/.

State Farm Student-Athlete Recognition Banquet

Monday, 7 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington

$25

Event recognizes outstanding scholar athletes, coaches, volunteers and organizers. For more information, call (309) 665-0033.

JUNE 20

Woman’s Book Club Offered in Normal

Tuesday, 9-10:30 a.m.

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave.

Free

The featured book this month is “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin. Light breakfast will be served. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.

Dance Yourself Fit

Tuesdays, 5:45-6:35 p.m.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$48

Classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 20-July 20. For more information, call (309) 661-5151.

JUNE 21

Cholesterol/Glucose Testing

Wednesday, 8-9 a.m.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$25

Test includes total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, and blood glucose. Twelve-hour fasting is recommended. For more information, call (309) 661-5151.

