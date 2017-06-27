–McLean County Calendar of Events

JUNE 29

Toby Keith Live at the Corncrib

Thursday, 5-11 p.m.

1000 W. Raab Road, Normal

$45

Toby Keith live concert featuring Colt Ford and Drew Baldridge. For more information, call (309) 454-2255.

Magic of Rick Eugene

Thursday, 6-7:15 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Enjoy a magic show that’s fun for the whole family and see the magician make balloon creations. For more information, call (309) 454-4668.

JUNE 30

Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

Cultural Center, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$12-$49

A magical, musical, and imaginative interpretation of the Shakespeare favorite. For more information, call (309) 829-6333.

Pixie Freymann Retirement Celebration

Friday, 1-4 p.m.

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Come wish Pixie well on her retirement. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

JULY 1

‘Sleeping Beauty’ Preview

Saturday, 10-10:45 a.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Enjoy a preview performance of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s Theatre for Young Audiences show at the library. For more information, call (309) 454-4668.

Duncan Manor Blue Bender

Saturday, noon-11 p.m.

1002 Towanda Barnes Road, Towanda

$25 adult; $15 child; 6 and under free

Eight local blues groups will perform. For more information, call (309) 340-4491.

Shakespeare’s Cymbeline Performed

Saturday, 8-11 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$12-$49

Fairy tale romance adapted by Chris Coleman. Repeated on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.

7West Dance Band Performs at Mackinaw Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 cover charge; $5 more for seating on the terrace

Introducing Central Illinois’ freshest dance band, 7West, that will perform a broad range of styles from rock to country. Bring your own food, but drinks must be purchased. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

JULY 3-4

Celebrate America Concert

Monday-Tuesday, noon

Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington

Free

Concert of favorite patriotic songs. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.

JULY 4

Lake Bloomington Fireworks

Tuesday, at dusk

Lake Bloomington, 25515 Waterside Way, Hudson

Free, donations appreciated

A boat parade begins at 3 p.m. For more information, call (309) 434-2210.

Downs 4th of July Celebration

Parade at noon; fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Other events include live musical entertainment, food vendors, sand volleyball, and a 3-on-3 basketball tourney and shooting contest. For more information, call (309) 830-7374.

JULY 5

Downs Village Market

Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.

103 W. Franklin St.

Free

Event features weekly musical entertainment and offers a large variety of items, friendly vendors, and convenient parking. For more information, call (309) 378-4396.

–McLean County Calendar of Events–