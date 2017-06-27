–McLean County Calendar of Events

McLean County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 27, 2017
JUNE 29
Toby Keith Live at the Corncrib
Thursday, 5-11 p.m.
1000 W. Raab Road, Normal
$45
Toby Keith live concert featuring Colt Ford and Drew Baldridge. For more information, call (309) 454-2255.
Magic of Rick Eugene
Thursday, 6-7:15 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Enjoy a magic show that’s fun for the whole family and see the magician make balloon creations. For more information, call (309) 454-4668.
JUNE 30
Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival
Friday, 8-10 p.m.
Cultural Center, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
$12-$49
A magical, musical, and imaginative interpretation of the Shakespeare favorite. For more information, call (309) 829-6333.
Pixie Freymann Retirement Celebration
Friday, 1-4 p.m.
Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Come wish Pixie well on her retirement. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.
JULY 1
‘Sleeping Beauty’ Preview
Saturday, 10-10:45 a.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Enjoy a preview performance of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s Theatre for Young Audiences show at the library. For more information, call (309) 454-4668.
Duncan Manor Blue Bender
Saturday, noon-11 p.m.
1002 Towanda Barnes Road, Towanda
$25 adult; $15 child; 6 and under free
Eight local blues groups will perform. For more information, call (309) 340-4491.
Shakespeare’s Cymbeline Performed
Saturday, 8-11 p.m.
Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
$12-$49
Fairy tale romance adapted by Chris Coleman. Repeated on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.
7West Dance Band Performs at Mackinaw Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5 cover charge; $5 more for seating on the terrace
Introducing Central Illinois’ freshest dance band, 7West, that will perform a broad range of styles from rock to country. Bring your own food, but drinks must be purchased. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
JULY 3-4
Celebrate America Concert
Monday-Tuesday, noon
Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington
Free
Concert of favorite patriotic songs. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.
JULY 4
Lake Bloomington Fireworks
Tuesday, at dusk
Lake Bloomington, 25515 Waterside Way, Hudson
Free, donations appreciated
A boat parade begins at 3 p.m. For more information, call (309) 434-2210.
Downs 4th of July Celebration
Parade at noon; fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
Other events include live musical entertainment, food vendors, sand volleyball, and a 3-on-3 basketball tourney and shooting contest. For more information, call (309) 830-7374.
JULY 5
Downs Village Market
Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.
103 W. Franklin St.
Free
Event features weekly musical entertainment and offers a large variety of items, friendly vendors, and convenient parking. For more information, call (309) 378-4396.
