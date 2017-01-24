McLean County Events

McLean County EventsChronicle Media Staff — January 24, 2017
JAN. 27
Comedian Louis Anderson at BCPA
Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$28-$35
Two-time Emmy award winner will keep you laughing. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.
JAN. 27-29
Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo
Fri. noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington
$7; $3 kids 6-12; 5 and under free
Multiple outdoor sportsman vendors, seminars by pro fishermen, door prizes, Ontario Trip Giveaway. For more information, visit Illinois-Fish-Feather-Expo on Facebook.
JAN. 28
McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala
Saturday, 5-10 p.m.
DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center
10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington
$100 per person
The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of its members. For more information, call (309) 829-6344.
Community Players 95th Anniversary Gala
Saturday, 6-11 p.m.
Brown Ballroom, Illinois State University
1 College Avenue and N. University Street, Normal
$80
Join in an evening of celebration as the Community Players kick off their 95th season. For more information, visit communityplayers.org.
Mucca Pazza to Perform at BCPA
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$15-$30
Group that combines marching band traditions with rock and roll, the 25 members exhibit a high level of musicianship. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.
JAN. 29
Winter Carnival at the Pepsi Ice Center
Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.
201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington
$5 per person
National Skating Month will be celebrated with skating exhibitions, games, giveaways and a free learn-to-skate class. For more information, call (309) 434-2737.
Take a Mechanical Tour at David Davis Mansion
Sunday, 1 and 3 p.m.
1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington
$15
Learn what it took to operate the mansion in its heyday. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. on the 26th. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.
JAN. 31
Seed Starting Webinar Presented by Master Gardeners
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
Registration link for log-in on home computer: go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars
Kim Ellson will discuss key elements for successful seeding this spring. For more information, call (309) 862-4041.
JAN. 31-FEB. 23
Dance Yourself Fit
Tuesdays, 5:45-6:35 p.m.
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington, Bloomington
$48
High energy workout focuses on cardio dance moves using popular music. To register, visit www.osfhealthcare.org/st-joseph/calendar/event/1719/.
FEB. 1
Cholesterol and Glucose Screening
Wednesday, 7:30-9 a.m.
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington, Bloomington
$25
Using a finger stick, medical staff will determine cholesterol and blood glucose levels. For more information or to make an appointment, call (309) 661-5151.