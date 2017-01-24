McLean County Events

Chronicle Media StaffJanuary 24, 2017

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center in Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 28. (Image courtesy of McLean Chamber of Commerce)

JAN. 27 

 

Comedian Louis Anderson at BCPA 

Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St. 

$28-$35 

Two-time Emmy award winner will keep you laughing. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

 

JAN.  27-29 

 

Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo 

Fri. noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  

Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington 

$7; $3 kids 6-12; 5 and under free 

Multiple outdoor sportsman vendors, seminars by pro fishermen, door prizes, Ontario Trip Giveaway. For more information, visit Illinois-Fish-Feather-Expo on Facebook.

 

JAN.  28 

 

McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala 

Saturday, 5-10 p.m. 

DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center 

10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington 

$100 per person 

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of its members. For more information, call (309) 829-6344.

 

Community Players 95th Anniversary Gala 

Saturday, 6-11 p.m. 

Brown Ballroom, Illinois State University 

1 College Avenue and N. University Street, Normal 

$80 

Join in an evening of celebration as the Community Players kick off their 95th season. For more information, visit communityplayers.org.

 

Mucca Pazza to Perform at BCPA 

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St. 

$15-$30 

Group that combines marching band traditions with rock and roll, the 25 members exhibit a high level of musicianship. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

 

JAN.  29 

 

Winter Carnival at the Pepsi Ice Center 

Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. 

201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington 

$5 per person 

National Skating Month will be celebrated with skating exhibitions, games, giveaways and a free learn-to-skate class. For more information, call (309) 434-2737.

 

Take a Mechanical Tour at David Davis Mansion 

Sunday, 1 and 3 p.m. 

1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington 

$15 

Learn what it took to operate the mansion in its heyday. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. on the 26th. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

 

JAN.  31 

 

Seed Starting Webinar Presented by Master Gardeners 

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. 

Registration link for log-in on home computer:  go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

Kim Ellson will discuss key elements for successful seeding this spring. For more information, call (309) 862-4041.

 

JAN.  31-FEB. 23 

 

Dance Yourself Fit 

Tuesdays, 5:45-6:35 p.m. 

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington, Bloomington 

$48

High energy workout focuses on cardio dance moves using popular music. To register, visit www.osfhealthcare.org/st-joseph/calendar/event/1719/.

 

FEB.  1 

 

Cholesterol and Glucose Screening 

Wednesday, 7:30-9 a.m. 

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington, Bloomington 

$25 

Using a finger stick, medical staff will determine cholesterol and blood glucose levels. For more information or to make an appointment, call (309) 661-5151.

 

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS