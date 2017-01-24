McLean County Events

JAN. 27

Comedian Louis Anderson at BCPA

Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$28-$35

Two-time Emmy award winner will keep you laughing. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

JAN. 27-29

Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo

Fri. noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

$7; $3 kids 6-12; 5 and under free

Multiple outdoor sportsman vendors, seminars by pro fishermen, door prizes, Ontario Trip Giveaway. For more information, visit Illinois-Fish-Feather-Expo on Facebook.

JAN. 28

McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala

Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center

10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington

$100 per person

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of its members. For more information, call (309) 829-6344.

Community Players 95th Anniversary Gala

Saturday, 6-11 p.m.

Brown Ballroom, Illinois State University

1 College Avenue and N. University Street, Normal

$80

Join in an evening of celebration as the Community Players kick off their 95th season. For more information, visit communityplayers.org.

Mucca Pazza to Perform at BCPA

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$15-$30

Group that combines marching band traditions with rock and roll, the 25 members exhibit a high level of musicianship. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

JAN. 29

Winter Carnival at the Pepsi Ice Center

Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.

201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington

$5 per person

National Skating Month will be celebrated with skating exhibitions, games, giveaways and a free learn-to-skate class. For more information, call (309) 434-2737.

Take a Mechanical Tour at David Davis Mansion

Sunday, 1 and 3 p.m.

1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

$15

Learn what it took to operate the mansion in its heyday. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. on the 26th. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

JAN. 31

Seed Starting Webinar Presented by Master Gardeners

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Registration link for log-in on home computer: go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

Kim Ellson will discuss key elements for successful seeding this spring. For more information, call (309) 862-4041.

JAN. 31-FEB. 23

Dance Yourself Fit

Tuesdays, 5:45-6:35 p.m.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington, Bloomington

$48

High energy workout focuses on cardio dance moves using popular music. To register, visit www.osfhealthcare.org/st-joseph/calendar/event/1719/.

FEB. 1

Cholesterol and Glucose Screening

Wednesday, 7:30-9 a.m.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington, Bloomington

$25

Using a finger stick, medical staff will determine cholesterol and blood glucose levels. For more information or to make an appointment, call (309) 661-5151.