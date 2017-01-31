McLean County Events

Chronicle Media StaffJanuary 31, 2017

‘Tour de Chocolat’ will be held Friday, Feb. 3 as part of First Fridays in downtown Bloomington.

FEB. 1-22 

 

Eaton Gallery Presents “Simple Sights” 

Saturday, 10-2 

411 N. Center, Bloomington 

Free 

The exhibit showcases local birds in their natural habitat by Master Naturalist Photographer Mary Jo Adams who photographs her feathered friends in her rural surroundings.  Artist Herb Eaton’s drawings capture simple views along the riverbanks and wooded glades in our local area. For more information, call (309) 828-1575.

 

FEB.  2 

 

Seed Starter Webinar 

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. 

U of I Extension, 632 Orlando Ave., Normal 

Free 

Join Kim Ellson, Extension Horticulture Educator, as she discusses key elements for successful seeding this spring. Registration link for log-in on home computer:  go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars. For more information, call (309) 862-4041.

 

LEGO My Library 

Thursday, 3-5:30 p.m. 

Community Room, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave. 

Free

Kids aged 2-12 can build, build, build with the Library’s LEGOs. Children under 8 need to bring along an adult. For more information, call 09) 452-1757

 

Autism Cafe 

Thursday, 6:30-7:30 pm. 

Community Room, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave. 

Free 

The Autism Cafe is a monthly activity-focused social gathering for adults living with autism. For more information, call (309) 452-1757

 

FEB.  3 

 

Tour de Chocolat’  

5-8 p.m. 

Downtown Bloomington 

Free 

Self-guided tour that features retailers, restaurants and galleries invite you to sample chocolates and enjoy yourself. For more information, call (309) 829-9599.

 

Knit at the Library 

Friday, 10 a.m. 

Tremont Public Library, 215 S. Sampson 

Free 

Beginners to advanced knitters are welcome to enjoy the pleasure and comfort of knitting together. For more information, call (309) 925-5432.

 

Art Talk with Scott Rankin 

Friday, 6-7 p.m. 

McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington 

Free 

Rankin will discuss his current exhibition “Thin Deep Ribbon – Photography of the Sky.” For more information, call (309) 829-0011.

 

FEB.  7 

 

Lincoln’s Forgotten Friend, Leonard Swett 

Tuesday, 7 p.m. 

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington  

Free 

The book by Robert S. Eckley will be discussed at the History Reads Book Club. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

 

Teen manga/Anime Club Meets 

Tuesday, 4:30-6 p.m. 

Community Room, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave. 

Free

Teens interested in Japanese comics are welcome. For more information, call (309) 452-1757

 

FEB.  8 

 

Price Is Right Live 

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. 

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, Normal 

$29-$49 

The Price Is Right Live is the hit, interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “come on down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. For more information, call (309) 438-5444.

 

Teen Maker Wednesday at the Library 

Wednesday, 4:30-6 p.m. 

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave. 

Free 

Teens aged 12-18 will learn to make a simple knitted scarf. For more information, call (309) 452-1757

 

 

