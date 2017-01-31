McLean County Events

FEB. 1-22

Eaton Gallery Presents “Simple Sights”

Saturday, 10-2

411 N. Center, Bloomington

Free

The exhibit showcases local birds in their natural habitat by Master Naturalist Photographer Mary Jo Adams who photographs her feathered friends in her rural surroundings. Artist Herb Eaton’s drawings capture simple views along the riverbanks and wooded glades in our local area. For more information, call (309) 828-1575.

FEB. 2

Seed Starter Webinar

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

U of I Extension, 632 Orlando Ave., Normal

Free

Join Kim Ellson, Extension Horticulture Educator, as she discusses key elements for successful seeding this spring. Registration link for log-in on home computer: go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars. For more information, call (309) 862-4041.

LEGO My Library

Thursday, 3-5:30 p.m.

Community Room, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Kids aged 2-12 can build, build, build with the Library’s LEGOs. Children under 8 need to bring along an adult. For more information, call 09) 452-1757

Autism Cafe

Thursday, 6:30-7:30 pm.

Community Room, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The Autism Cafe is a monthly activity-focused social gathering for adults living with autism. For more information, call (309) 452-1757

FEB. 3

Tour de Chocolat’

5-8 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington

Free

Self-guided tour that features retailers, restaurants and galleries invite you to sample chocolates and enjoy yourself. For more information, call (309) 829-9599.

Knit at the Library

Friday, 10 a.m.

Tremont Public Library, 215 S. Sampson

Free

Beginners to advanced knitters are welcome to enjoy the pleasure and comfort of knitting together. For more information, call (309) 925-5432.

Art Talk with Scott Rankin

Friday, 6-7 p.m.

McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington

Free

Rankin will discuss his current exhibition “Thin Deep Ribbon – Photography of the Sky.” For more information, call (309) 829-0011.

FEB. 7

Lincoln’s Forgotten Friend, Leonard Swett

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

The book by Robert S. Eckley will be discussed at the History Reads Book Club. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Teen manga/Anime Club Meets

Tuesday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Community Room, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Teens interested in Japanese comics are welcome. For more information, call (309) 452-1757

FEB. 8

Price Is Right Live

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, Normal

$29-$49

The Price Is Right Live is the hit, interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “come on down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. For more information, call (309) 438-5444.

Teen Maker Wednesday at the Library

Wednesday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Teens aged 12-18 will learn to make a simple knitted scarf. For more information, call (309) 452-1757