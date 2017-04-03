McLean County Events

APRIL 6

Salad in a Jar

Thursday, noon-1 p.m.

OSF St. Joseph Med. Ctr., 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$15

Jenna Smith will teach how to keep a salad fresh for days in a Mason jar. To register, call (888) 627-5673.

Seed Swap

Thursday, 7-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College

Free

Come share and borrow seeds and check out the seed library. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

McLean County Amateur Art Exhibition

Thursday & Friday, all day

McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington

Free

McLean County Arts Center received 282 entries for this year’s competition. The Ashley Ritter Most Promising Art Award was given to Jeanna Campbell. For more information, visit www.mcac.wildapricot.org/exhibitions.

Kathleen Madigan Entertains at BCPA

Thursday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25

Madigan has won numerous awards for her comedy act and appeared on all the major late night TV shows. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

APRIL 6-10

Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler

Thursday-Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St. 1 Normal Plaza, Normal

$15; $12 for seniors; $5 for students

The comedy gives the life story of Dr. Rosalind Franklin who wasn’t mentioned in the Nobel Prizes for the discovery of the double helix, even though she should have been. For more information, call (309) 452-8709.

APRIL 7

The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour

Friday, 7 p.m.

U.S. cellular Coliseum, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$34.95-$39.75

Frank Productions and NS2 present Brandley Gilber with special guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis. For more information, call (309) 434-2843.

Edward David Anderson Show

Friday, 7 p.m.

Six Strings Club, 525 N. Center St., Bloomington

$10

Bloomington’s own nationally touring songwriter returns from the gulf coast for his annual spring show at Six Strings club. For more information, call (309) 829-9977.

APRIL 7-8

88th Annual Gamma Phi Circus

Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.

ISU Redbird Arena, Normal

$13-$15; youths $4-$10

This year’s event features favorite Broadway musicals performed “Circus-style.” For more information, call (309) 438-2690.

APRIL 8

Illinois Sustainable Living and Wellness Expo

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University, 302 E. Emerson St., Bloomington

Free

100 exhibitors present green alternatives and services that promote healthy living, a healthy earth and healing. For more information, call (309) 454-3169.

Wheelchair Basketball

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Kingsley Junior High School, 303 Kingsley, Normal

$5; children 5 and under free

Coaches and team members from Be Strong, a local gym in Bloomington, will practice in specialized wheelchairs. At 11 a.m. the team will compete against the University of Illinois men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams. For more information, call (309) 663-5433.

Easter Eggstravaganza on the Mansion Lawn

Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. for ages 2 and under

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr.

Free

Bring a basket and your little ones for an egg hunt on the lawn. Children must be accompanied by parent or responsible adult over age 18. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

Museum of Americana Poetry Reading

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Courtroom, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Three poets will read poems that explore aspects of American history and Americana. The three are Justin Hamm, Tim Hunt and Kathleen Kirk. For more information,

APRIL 8-9

Trains in the Heartland

Sat. 19 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

ACEC Bldg., Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

$5

Two-day model train show features operating model train layouts in multiple scales. Special programming will be offered each day. For more information, call 309-268-8160.

Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m.

U.S. Cellular Coliseum, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$10, $15, $20

The Thunder close the 2016-17 season with a night filled with activities for Fan Appreciation Night! Fans will have the chance to win many different prizes throughout the game, including TWO season tickets for the 2017-18 season. For more information, call (309) 434-2980.

APRIL 11

Behind the Badge

Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.

Horton Field House, 180 N. Adelaide St., Normal

Free

Join YWCA McLean County as they team up with Bloomington-Normal Law Enforcement to give the community a law enforcement experience. Participate in a crime scene scenario in the detective role in a sexual assault crime simulation. For more information, call (309) 662-0461.

Award-Winning Potter Lectures at IWU

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Room 218, School of Art Building, 6 Ames Plaza West, Bloomington

Free

Ben Carter, award winning potter and workshop leader from Santa Cruz, Calif. will speak at Illinois Wesleyan University. For more information, call (309) 556-3181.

APRIL 12

Author Erik Larson Speaks

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

Free

Larson will talk about his book, “The Devil in the White City.”. Following the talk, the author will sign books. For more information, call (309) 828-6091.