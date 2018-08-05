Cubs, Cardinals legends loom large at annual charity game

It was a beautiful early August night at the Corn Crib in Normal for the annual Legends softball game, featuring several retired all-stars from the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Though no official score was kept in the game, which benefitted a foundation providing special-needs children a means to enjoy playing the game of baseball, a great time was had by the thousands of baseball fans in attendance. (Photos by Tim Alexander / for Chronicle Media)