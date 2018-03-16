Residents from Normal and surrounding communities will be coming out for the eighth annual “Sharin’ of the Green” St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held in Uptown Normal on Saturday, March 17.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. and begins at the corner of South School Street and North Street and ends at the corner of East Beaufort and Linden Street.

The parade is sponsored by the McLean County Irish Heritage Society, WJBC, WBNQ , Easter Seals, and Uptown Normal.

For more information on the parade, go to to www.uptownnormal.com/event/, or www.facebook.com/uptownnormal/.

Have your green cash ready for the Irish flag at the head of the procession. Parade goers feed the flag by tossing their donations in to support the cause of the Easter Seals Bloomington.

The Irish Heritage Society was founded by members of the Bloomington-Normal community to promote Irish fellowship and culture and to preserve Irish history for future generations.

In addition to providing informative and entertaining programs about Irish history and heritage in McLean County, we also strive to participate in community events to proudly represent our rich heritage.

For more information, visit http://irishheritagesociety.net/ or go to www.facebook.com/McLeanCountyIllinois/.

—- Everyone’s a wee bit Irish for Normal’s annual parade —