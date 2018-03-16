Everyone’s a wee bit Irish for Normal’s annual parade

Chronicle MediaMarch 16, 2018

: Leprechauns will be on the loose at the 2018 Sharin’ of the Green parade as it winds through Uptown Normal on Saturday, March 17. (Photo courtesy of Uptown Normal)

Residents from Normal and surrounding communities will be coming out for the  eighth annual “Sharin’ of the Green” St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held in Uptown Normal on Saturday, March 17.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. and begins at the corner of South School Street and North Street and ends at the corner of East Beaufort and Linden Street.

The parade is sponsored by the McLean County Irish Heritage Society, WJBC, WBNQ , Easter Seals, and Uptown Normal.

For more information on the parade, go to to www.uptownnormal.com/event/, or www.facebook.com/uptownnormal/.

Bagpipers will once again perform during the Sharin’ of the Green parade for St. Patrick’s Day in Uptown Normal on Saturday, March 17. (Photo courtesy of McLean County Irish Heritage Society)

Have your green cash ready for the Irish flag at the head of the procession. Parade goers feed the flag by tossing their donations in to support the cause of the Easter Seals Bloomington.

The Irish Heritage Society was founded by members of the Bloomington-Normal community to promote Irish fellowship and culture and to preserve Irish history for future generations.

In addition to providing informative and entertaining programs about Irish history and heritage in McLean County, we also strive to participate in community events to proudly represent our rich heritage.

For more information, visit http://irishheritagesociety.net/  or go to www.facebook.com/McLeanCountyIllinois/.

 

 

