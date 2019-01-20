Funks Grove offers sweet experience to help teach local history

Adventurous nature lovers are invited to explore local history through their taste buds at the Funks Grove Maple Sirup Experience at Sugar Grove Nature Center on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Trees Forever and the Sugar Grove Nature Center will gather people around the fire at the sirup camp and tell the story of how the Native Americans and early settlers collected and prepared sap. Then the group will journey into the sugarbush to tap a tree.

“It’s almost the time of year when buckets decorate the sugar maples throughout historic Funks Grove,” Sugar Grove Nature Center Director Angela Funk said. “Have you ever tasted ‘sweet water’ dripping from a spile? Here’s your chance.”

“This is a great way to show people the inner workings of trees!” Trees Forever Program Manager Debbie Fluegel said. “The carbohydrates in the tree – or the sap – move in the spring time from the roots to the branches. This teaches about the annual cycle of tree growth and development—as well as how maple sirup is made.”

Attendees can also stop inside the Nature Center to learn more about the history of maple sugaring and taste some Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup.

Trees Forever will also give a tour of some of the buffer planting projects throughout the nature center grounds.

This tour is intended for an adult audience. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather as they will be outside for a major portion of the program.

Tour size is limited and advanced registration is required. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

All attendees will receive a small bottle of Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup.

Register at http://www.treesforever.org/Maple-Sirup-Experience. For additional questions, contact Debbie Fluegel by calling 309-613-0095 or emailing dfluegel@treesforever.org.