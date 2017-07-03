Woman’s death in nature preserve ruled a homicide

The death of an unidentified woman has been determined a homicide, following a preliminary autopsy report issued by McLean County Coroner Kathleen Davis.

A pair of hikers discovered the woman’s body while walking the wooded trails of Funks Grove Nature Preserve in southwest McLean County Sunday. The body was encountered near the juncture of E 535 North and N 725 East roads around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Those roads are incorporated into the preserve’s walking paths, in a forested area near Funks Grove Chapel in the Trees.

McLean County Sheriff’s deputies and the Village of Mclean Fire and Rescue squad responded and determined the woman was dead at the scene. Prior to the autopsy, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said investigators do not believe the body is that of Yingying Zhang, the missing University of Illinois visiting scholar.

Zhang, 26, of China, has been missing since June 9, and was allegedly kidnapped by Brendt A. Christensen, 28, of Champaign. FBI agents arrested Christensen June 30. He remains in custody, and, according to facts revealed during the investigation, Zhang is believed to be dead.

The Funks Grove victim was determined to be a 5-foot-tall, 103-pound white female, approximately 45-50 years old, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a silver necklace with colored stones and two connecting hearts. There is a scar on her left arm, and a tattoo, “Leo’s Lady” is located on her left forearm.

The coroner also found that the woman had undergone a bilateral tubal ligation sometime in the past, and may also have given birth. It is not known whether she was clothed, if she were found on the path or in the woods or how long ago she may have died.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

At this time, all agencies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the female and release the following information in hopes of identifying the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cory Beverlin at (309) 888-5048 or (309) 888-5030.

In the meantime, all Sugar Grove Nature Center buildings, trails, Imagination Grove, and Nature Center properties will be closed to public access until dawn on July 5.