— Illinois 4-H Foundation inducts 71 Hall of Fame honorees  

Kathy Weinzierl of McLean County was one of 71 volunteers recognized by the Illinois 4-H Foundation as a 4-H Hall of Fame recipient during a ceremony at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

This year celebrated the 13-year anniversary of the award, said Angie Barnard, executive director of the Illinois 4-H Foundation.

“These long-time volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” Barnard said. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to each and every one of them to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.”

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2004 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Each inductee received a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

“As a result of these volunteers’ years of service and leadership to Illinois 4-H. The program they love will continue to create wonderful opportunities for the young people whose lives it touches,” Barnard said.

“The Foundation provides avenues to continue to support the work of Illinois 4-H by accepting financial gifts specifically directed to the program you wish to support,” Barnard said. “Estate planning services are available to those wishing to continue their 4-H legacy.”

Those honored include Stan and Jeanne Krutmeier, Adams County; Dee Sternhagen, Boone; Dave and Deb Faber, Bureau; Dave Thorngren, Carroll; Lyle and Diane Stone, Cass; Joann O’Connor, Champaign; Jeff and Kelly Yoder, Christian; Erin Wycoff, Clark; Dina Hilmes, Clay; and Cindy Overton, Coles;

Lynn McCleave, Crawford; Vernon and Jane Miller, Cumberland; Lynette Limberis, DeKalb; Cindy Hoffman, DeWitt; Todd Gordon, DuPage; Steve Terrell, Edgar; Don Latch, Effingham; Jo Stine, Fayette; Karen Moore, Ford; and Kathy Butler, Fulton;

Doreen Harlow, Grundy; Tillie Kaufman, Hamilton; Karen Bisby, Hancock; Shari Campbell, Henderson; Jim Geuns, Henry; Dennis and Renee Behrends, Iroquois; Connie Elliott, Jasper; Bob Beatty, Jersey; Leisa Hubb, Jo Daviess; Rhonda O’Neal, Johnson; and Patricia Bunge, Kane

Kim Yohnka, Kankakee; Diane Morris, Kendall; Dennis and Shirley Hertz, Knox; Karen Dietrich, Lake; Gail Hayward-Kapp, LaSalle; Mike and Rita Palmer, Lawrence; Brenda Willett, Lee; Carol Tibbs, Logan; Bea Hall, Macon; and Suzanne Humphreys, Macoupin;

Connie Grapperhause, Madison; Marilyn Thompson, Marion; Rod Monier, Marshall-Putnam; James Harp, Mason; Jim and Kathy Torrance, McDonough; Linda Bragg, McHenry; Kathy Weinzierl, McLean; Annette Speer, Mercer; Joe and Sharon Marquardt, Monroe; and Earl and Doris Sorrells, Montgomery;

Phyllis McReynolds, Moultrie-Douglas; Sheryl Hopkins, Ogle; Karen Watson, Piatt; Cheri Myers, Pike; Elaine Bramlet, Pope; Francis Ochs, Richland; Deke and Sarah Carls, Rock Island; Patricia Boarman, Sangamon; Rhonda Armstrong, Schuyler; Jan Curry, Stark; and Barbara Curry, Stephenson;

Vivian Gerrietts, Tazewell; Cheryl Brumett, Vermilion; Darlene Wulf, Warren; William Riechmann, Washington; Stephanie Walker, Wayne; Charles Nolan, White; Julie Bielema, Whiteside; John Zalanka, Will; and Colleen Magee, Winnebago.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation raises private funds that are invested in Illinois 4-H programs that provide meaningful, positive development experiences for Illinois youth to develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills. To learn more, visit www.4hfoundation.illinois.edu.

