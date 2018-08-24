University of Illinois Extension and various community partners enjoyed a visit from Illinois Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti on her way through Bloomington-Normal this week.

She started by stopping for a tour of the Unity Community Center in Normal to discuss the progress of the current renovations and updates coming this fall to expand opportunities in the program.

The group including The Town of Normal and Town Council Members, Normal Rotary, Extension County Director, and Extension staff members toured the site, discussed the impact of Unity’s food distribution project, and took a walk through the production garden where many of our Unity youth grow food and worked in throughout various summer camps.

The team then arrived at the McLean County Extension Office to chat with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel, ISU CeMaST program, Circuit Breakers Electricity 4-H SPIN Club & PowerSurge Robotics 4-H SPIN Club representatives, 4-H Teen Teachers, and more.

The day ended with discussions of how each represented group is working to increase collaboration and opportunities for STEM into their businesses, schools, and after-school programming throughout McLean County and beyond.

For more information on projects like this, please contact or visit us online at go.illinois.edu/LMW.

—- Lt. Governor Sanguinetti visits with local Extension office —-