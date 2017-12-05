–McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 7 – Dec. 12

DEC. 7

Art Circle Reception and Open House at Broadview Mansion

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal

Free

More than 20 pieces of two-dimensional artwork and sculpture will be on display, some of which is available for purchase. For more information, call (309) 821-0415.

Christmas Concert at Miller Park

Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

Free

The Community Concert Band will perform favorite Christmas songs. Punch and cookies will be served following the concert. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.

Kenny Rogers ‘The Gamblers Last Deal’ with guest Linda Davis

Thursday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$58-$88

Rogers’ final world tour features Christmas hits. For more information, call (309) 434-2679.

Christmases Past Through Advertising

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Chillicothe Historical Society, 723 N. 4th St.

Free

In addition to the election of 2018 officers, there will be a program on “Advertising of Christmases Past.” For more information, call (309) 274-9076

DEC. 7-17

Stocking Stuffer Store

Thur. & Fri., 4-8 p.m.; Sat., 10-8 p.m.; Sun., noon-5 p.m.

Northwoods Mall and Shoppes at Grand Prairie

Free admission

Children ages 12 and under can shop with the assistance of a volunteer for holiday presents for parents, grandparents, and others. Gifts range from $1-$15. Grand Prairie’s times are Sat. and Sun. noon-5 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Crittenden Centers. For more information, call (309) 674-0105.

DEC. 8

Holiday Bingo

Friday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Lincoln Leisure Center, 1206 S. Lee St., Bloomington

$6

Listen to holiday music as you try to fill your board and win prizes. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.

Peoria Pops Orchestra Presents a Christmas Festival

Friday, 7 p.m.

5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$12; $10 seniors; $8 students

Soloists Nichole Fauser and Austin Shaw will headline the program. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

PreK Pottery Class

Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$25

Children from 3-6 will mold objects using clay. All children must be accompanied by a care-giver. Class will also be held on December 15. Pre-register by calling (309) 686-7000.

DEC. 8-9

Christkindl Market

Fri. noon-9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown Gridley

Free

Shop for unique Christmas gifts. For more information, call (309) 747-2000.

Holiday Shop-N-Stroll at Forest Park

Friday & Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Take a nighttime stroll on a forest path lit with luminaries and enjoy holiday music, storytelling, caroling, and wassail. Event continues on Friday, December 15. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Garden Christmas Party

Friday-Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Rd.

$8; children $6

Get into the Christmas spirit by coming to Luthy for a display of poinsettias, music, door prizes, The Hall of Christmas Trees, s’more making, and a lighted fairy garden. Repeats on December 15-16. For more information, call (309) 681-3506.

DEC. 9

Hampstead Stage Presents “Robin Hood”

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The play is filled with brave heroics, bumbling villains, and heartwarming moments. Sponsored by the Normal Public Library Foundation. For more information, call (309) 454-4668.

Christmas at the Davis Mansion

Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

$15-18

Enjoy a tour of the David Davis Mansion, Ewing Manor and a Mystery Christmas Cottage, all of which are decorated for Christmas. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

Skate with Santa

Saturday, 12:40-1:55 p.m.

Pepsi Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington

$6; $2 skate rental

Have fun with your family and friends skating to Christmas classics. For more information, call (309) 434-2875.

Ugliest Sweater Run

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

Non-competitive run/walk sponsored by Bloomington Parks and Recreation and Fleet Feet Sports. Prizes awarded for special categories. For more information, call (309) 434-2260.

The Zoo in Candlelight

Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington

$7

Luminarias light up the zoo. For more information, call (309) 434-2250.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington

$35-$40

Author and comedian Mike Birbiglia will offer his newest stories and comedy. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

Keokuk Junction Railway Co.’s Santa Train

Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Various stops from Glasford to Smithfield

Free

The train will stop in Mapleton at 8:30 a.m., Glasford at 9:35, Breeds at 11:20, Canton at 1:30, Cuba at 3:45 and Smithfield at 5:15. For more information, visit pioneerrailcorp.com.

Holiday Zentangles

Saturday, 1-2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$30

People aged 12 and older create zentangle cards and ornaments. Materials fee of $8 is due on the first day of class. Class resumes on December 16. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Cute & Crafty String Art

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$25

Those 15 and older will create projects using simple materials. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

DEC. 9-10

Breakfast with Santa

Sat. & Sun., 9-10 a.m.

Town of Normal Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St.

$10 per person

Families enjoy a buffet style breakfast followed by Christmas carols and a visit with Santa. For more information, call (309) 454-9540.

The Nutcracker

Fri. & Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$9-$39

The Peoria Ballet will present the Nutcracker Ballet with music by the Heartland Festival Orchestra. For more information, call (309) 690-7990.

Old Time Folk & Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Dust off that guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument and bring it to the Center for a jam session. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

DEC. 10

Decades Rewind: Sleigh Ride

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$36-$46

Decades Rewind is a National touring concert, dance party and theatrical performance all wrapped up in one show that celebrates the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

DEC. 12

More Pages from Our Past with Librarian Bill Kemp

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

The second volume of Pages from the Past will be shared by the author. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Art Club at the Museum

Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St

Free with general admission

The art of Seward Johnson will be explored. Johnson created the 31-foot tall piece “Return Trip” on the Water St. side of the Museum. Coffee and treats will be served. Bring your own coffee cup. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

DEC. 13

Active Senior Tours at Miller Park Zoo

Wednesday, 8:30-10 p.m.

2010 S. Morris, Bloomington

$5

People 60 years and older can tour the zoo and meet the animals who live there. For more information, call (309) 434-2250.

Tour de Lights: Lincoln Leisure Center

Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m.

1206 S. Lee St., Bloomington

$6

Travel around town to see the sights and lights. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Meet in the lobby of the Lincoln Leisure Center. For more information, call (309) 434-2260

Teen Maker Wednesdays at the Library

Wednesday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Teens will use conductive thread to build circuits into bracelets and headbands. For more information, all (309) 452-1757.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 7 – Dec. 12–