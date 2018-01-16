–McLean County Calendar of Events Jan. 18 – Jan. 22

JAN. 18

Matinee Movie

Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The movie “Funny Face” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

World War I and Its Effect on Normal

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Paul Holsinger, Professor of History, will detail the changes on Normal and Illinois State University brought on by WWI. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Small Farms Webinar: Less Common Fruit-Bearing Plants

Thursday, all day

Log on from your own computer

Free

The U of I Extension presents a webinar by Elizabeth Wahle on fruit-bearing plants. For log-on instructions, visit http://go.aces.illinois.edu/WinterWebinars.

JAN. 19

Reduced Shakespeare Co.: Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25-$35

Fast, funny, and fictional fortieth play, filled with witty wordplay and vaudevillian variety. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

JAN. 19-21

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

$15; children $7

Hilarity ensues when three actors attempt to portray every comedy, tragedy, and history penned by William Shakespeare in under 2 hours. For more information, call 309-663-2121.

JAN. 20

David Davis Mansion Volunteer Informational Meeting

Saturday, 1 p.m.

1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

Free

Come learn about sharing the history of the Davis mansion and family. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

Downtown Bloomington Indoor Farmers’ Market

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon

Grossinger Motors Arena

101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

The Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market is a producer-only market offering a wide array of farm and a local musician that plays each month. Enter the market from the Front Street entrance. Free parking across the street at the Butler lot.

JAN. 21

David Davis Mansion Mechanical Tour

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

$15

Look behind the scenes at the mechanicals that made the 1870s Victorian mansion one of the most comfortable, up-to-date homes on the prairie. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

JAN. 22

Wind Energy Informational Meeting in Lexington

Monday, 7 p.m.

Lexington High School Gymnasium, 100 E. Wall St.

Free

The public is invited to attend a public meeting for the purpose of providing general information to the public and to allow public members the opportunity to comment on such issues regarding the economic, aesthetic, and environmental impacts of the Invenergy wind farm project. For more information, call (309) 365-3331.

