–McLean County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

JAN. 4

Central Illinois Herpetological Meeting

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Speakers about reptiles and amphibians will offer information and advice. For more information, call (309) 682-6208.

JAN. 5

Downtown Bloomington First Fridays

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Various locations around downtown Bloomington

Free

Numerous galleries, studios and artists will be showcased in a walking tour. For more information, call (309) 434-2295.

JAN. 6

World Championship ICE Racing

Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$20; youths $11.50

Professional motorcycle ICE racing. For more information, call (309) 434-2679.

JAN. 7

Elegant Bridal Expo

Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Ctr. Dr., East Peoria

Free admission; online registration required

Register by visiting www.elegantbridalexpo.com.

JAN. 8

10-Week Weight Management Program Offered

Mondays, 5:30 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Ln., Bloomington

$265

The program includes a one-hour individual session with a registered dietitian and nine one-hour small group classes that focus on nutrition education, personal goal setting and healthy cooking demonstrations. For more information, call (309) 433-9355.

JAN. 10

Advocate BroMenn Offers CPR Class

Wednesday, 6-9:15 a.m.

Health & Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington

$45

This class will cover how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking. AED training is also provided. This class is approved by DCFS for all Day Care Providers. A CPR certification card will be mailed after successful completion of the manikin practice and test. To register visit www.advocatehealth.com/bromenn.

“A Goal Without a Plan Is Just a Wish”

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Health and Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington

$5

Certified Health coach Crystal Moulton from Advocate BroMenn will teach how to set the right goals to achieve success on one’s wellness journey. For more information, call (309) 433-9355.

Active Senior Tours of the Zoo

Wednesday, 8:30-10 a.m.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington

$5

Those 60 years and older visit a part of the zoo guided by a staff member. For more information, call (309) 434-2250.

Nonprofit Marketers Professional Meetup

Tuesday, 2-3 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Join fellow nonprofit marketers to swap information, socialize and build relationships. For more information, email mrogers@normalpl.org.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10–