–McLean County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

McLean County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10January 2, 2018
JAN. 4
Central Illinois Herpetological Meeting
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
Speakers about reptiles and amphibians will offer information and advice. For more information, call (309) 682-6208.
JAN. 5
Downtown Bloomington First Fridays
Friday, 5-8 p.m.
Various locations around downtown Bloomington
Free
Numerous galleries, studios and artists will be showcased in a walking tour. For more information, call (309) 434-2295.
JAN. 6
World Championship ICE Racing
Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m.
Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington
$20; youths $11.50
Professional motorcycle ICE racing. For more information, call (309) 434-2679.
JAN. 7
Elegant Bridal Expo
Sunday, noon-4 p.m.
Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Ctr. Dr., East Peoria
Free admission; online registration required
Register by visiting www.elegantbridalexpo.com.
JAN. 8
10-Week Weight Management Program Offered
Mondays, 5:30 p.m.
Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Ln., Bloomington
$265
The program includes a one-hour individual session with a registered dietitian and nine one-hour small group classes that focus on nutrition education, personal goal setting and healthy cooking demonstrations. For more information, call (309) 433-9355.
JAN. 10
Advocate BroMenn Offers CPR Class
Wednesday, 6-9:15 a.m.
Health & Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington
$45
This class will cover how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking. AED training is also provided. This class is approved by DCFS for all Day Care Providers. A CPR certification card will be mailed after successful completion of the manikin practice and test. To register visit www.advocatehealth.com/bromenn.
“A Goal Without a Plan Is Just a Wish”
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Health and Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington
$5
Certified Health coach Crystal Moulton from Advocate BroMenn will teach how to set the right goals to achieve success on one’s wellness journey. For more information, call (309) 433-9355.
Active Senior Tours of the Zoo
Wednesday, 8:30-10 a.m.
Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington
$5
Those 60 years and older visit a part of the zoo guided by a staff member. For more information, call (309) 434-2250.
Nonprofit Marketers Professional Meetup
Tuesday, 2-3 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Join fellow nonprofit marketers to swap information, socialize and build relationships. For more information, email mrogers@normalpl.org.
